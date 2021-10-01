MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life": an incredible life story of how God truly works in mysterious ways and by sending Father Paul shows how He loves and understands every one of His children, even the worst of addicts. It is a potent discussion of the trials, tribulations, and accomplishments of a missionary priest's life lived in faith while struggling with gambling addiction. "My Life" is the creation of published author Father Paul J.W.
Father Paul J. W. shares, "Considering my age, I am in very good health. I have not gambled in thirty-two years. I have no temptation to gamble."
"I think I have had an interesting life. I realize that everyone who has lived that long must have experienced many things that other people would be interested in hearing about. I am not sure that anyone will really be interested in hearing my story, but what the heck? I have a computer and lots of spare time, so why not give it a try?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Father Paul J.W.'s new book is a fascinating exploration of the author's work to help others struggling with gambling.
Father Paul J.W.'s honest discussion of the difficulties and triumphs of life is an inspiring example of how one can overcome anything and help others through God's grace.
View a synopsis of "My Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
