"54 Pages of the Miraculous Power of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Faustina M. Mullings is an engaging exploration of the peaks and valleys of life that have led her to a life of dedicated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "54 Pages of the Miraculous Power of God": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from God's love. "54 Pages of the Miraculous Power of God" is the creation of published author Faustina M. Mullings, a born-again Christian who is happily married with five children. She was born in the beautiful Caribbean isle, St. Vincent, and in 2011, she migrated to Toronto, Canada, where she obtained her Social Service Worker diploma at Humber College. Currently, she pursues a bachelor's degree in Humanities at York University.
Mullings shares, "This book will help you navigate through life's uncertainties and give you an understanding of God's never-ending mercy and love. I decided to share my story with you because I want you to know there is power in the name of Jesus; and that you can trust God even in your darkest moment. I believe that the more we suffer, the more you and I will be able to testify about the goodness of God. And the more comfort God can give us. I believe every hardship you and I will endure, will help us endure future hurdles better- and to more effectively minister to those who are going through difficult situations. With all that I have experienced, I thought I was worthless and good for nothing. But, one day, I grabbed hold of the Word of God and I was NEVER THE SAME. Though I suffered tremendously during my childhood and even into my adulthood, I can truly say that God is who He says He is. I have seen my life transformed from battered and broken to love and happiness. When I look back into my life, I am amazed at how far I have come. To the many hurting people out there who need to have assurance in someone or something, my recommendation to you is the Almighty God. He is never too busy and will always be there to answer your call. God is still in the business of deliverance for He is the same yesterday, today and forevermore. I serve a mighty and never-changing God whose Word enables me to 'Think Big, Talk Big and Believe Big'. 'For we do not have a high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin' (Hebrews 4:15). I pray after reading my story you will find hope in Jesus Christ and decide to serve him today. God can do exceedingly abundantly above all we could ever ask or think of."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faustina M. Mullings's new book is a heartfelt message of hope for those seeking a life of contented faith.
Mullings shares in hopes of encouraging others to lean into God's promise when life's challenges become overwhelming.
