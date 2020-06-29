PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, has renamed the majority of its investment products to reflect the Federated Hermes brand. Most of the firm's funds worldwide are now identified as "Federated Hermes" products, effective at the close of business June 26, 2020, with the first use of the new names beginning June 29.
With the change, the Federated Hermes name is now assigned to most products that comprise the U.S.-based and London-based businesses of Federated Hermes. As examples, Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund becomes Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, while Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund becomes Federated Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund.
The renaming of the funds and other investment products is an evolutionary progression following the February 2020 introduction of the Federated Hermes corporate identity, which reflected the combination of the names of two leading active management firms. Federated Hermes offers world-class active investment management and engagement services across a wide range of asset classes for investors around the world.
"The rebranded investment products underscore our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer of Federated Hermes. "As an investment manager that has been in the business of innovating for decades, Federated Hermes looks toward a bright future where we can meet the needs of a diverse, evolving market, introduce new ideas, seek out new opportunities and, always, embody our values in all that we do."
The adoption of the new naming convention for the funds will not change investment strategies. Fund identifiers—such as CUSIPS, NASDAQ and tax identification numbers—also will not change.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
