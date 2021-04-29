Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.75 for Q1 2021, compared to $0.63 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $74.5 million for Q1 2021, compared to $64.2 million for Q1 2020.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021, up $19.2 billion or 3% from $605.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $5.6 billion or 1% from $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Total average managed assets for Q1 2021 were $618.1 billion, up $37.9 billion or 7% from $580.2 billion reported for Q1 2020 and up $7.6 billion or 1% from $610.5 billion reported for Q4 2020.

"Strong investment performance and client interest in a range of our actively managed strategies distributed in key regions around the world generated net positive fund sales in Q1 2021 and helped Federated Hermes reach a record $96.2 billion in equity assets under management," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Fixed-income assets under management were a record $86.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, and we experienced net sales across a range of investment objectives—from short duration to short-intermediate to high-yield strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021. During Q1 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 1,505,000 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $45.0 million. The company's board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program, which is the firm's 13th repurchase program and which allows Federated Hermes to repurchase up to 4 million additional shares of class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 3.5 million share repurchase program, approved in April 2020, has effectively been completed.

Equity assets were a record $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021, up $28.0 billion or 41% from $68.2 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $4.4 billion or 5% from $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021, up $21.8 billion or 34% from $64.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $2.2 billion or 3% from $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up $1.2 billion or 7% from $18.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $0.2 billion or 1% from $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

Money market assets were $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021, down $32.2 billion or 7% from $451.3 billion at March 31, 2020 and down $1.2 billion or less than 1% from $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Money market fund assets were $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021, down $38.9 billion or 12% from $336.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and down $4.7 billion or 2% from $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020

Revenue decreased $18.0 million or 5% percent primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets and an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets assets primarily related to revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

During Q1 2021, Federated Hermes derived 75% of its revenue from long-term assets (49% from equity, 16% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 24% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets. 

Operating expenses decreased $22.7 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.9 million or 127% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments since the negative impact of the pandemic on the markets in Q1 2020. This increase was partially offset by a gain recorded in March 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Q1 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Revenue decreased $22.7 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, two fewer days in Q1 2021 and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

Operating expenses decreased $5.4 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $12.8 million or 87% primarily due to the increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2021 being less than the increase in Q4 2020.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $83.1 million. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $61.4 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $21.7 million.

Short-term interest rates reached historical lows during Q1 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve drove yields on short-term government securities – including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills – to near zero in mid- to late February, which is where they remain currently.

As a result, the negative impact on pre-tax income from minimum yield waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may range from $35 million to $45 million during Q2 2021. This range is based on gross yields on government money market portfolios of 3 to 10 basis points. Federated Hermes projects that the negative impact from minimum yield waivers for 2021 will peak in Q2. The amount of minimum yield waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and impact of minimum yield waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 30, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 40761. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $625.0 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q4 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, gross yields and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)















Quarter Ended

% Change

Q1 2020 to

Q1 2021



Quarter Ended

% Change

Q4 2020 to

Q1 2021



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2020

Revenue













Investment advisory fees, net

$

247,689



$

240,660



3

%



$

265,593



(7)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

74,302



72,199



3





79,192



(6)



Other service fees, net

19,182



46,324



(59)





19,133



0



Total Revenue

341,173



359,183



(5)





363,918



(6)

















Operating Expenses













Compensation and related

143,620



115,335



25





138,296



4



Distribution

44,389



96,160



(54)





59,419



(25)



Systems and communications

18,594



14,896



25





18,518



0



Professional service fees

14,636



13,268



10





13,961



5



Office and occupancy

11,240



11,771



(5)





6,436



75



Advertising and promotional

2,824



4,995



(43)





4,853



(42)



Travel and related

296



3,159



(91)





540



(45)



Other

8,096



6,855



18





7,120



14



Total Operating Expenses

243,695



266,439



(9)





249,143



(2)



Operating Income

97,478



92,744



5





114,775



(15)

















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)













Investment income (loss), net

2,011



(14,451)



114





15,175



(87)



Debt expense

(491)



(931)



(47)





(468)



5



Other, net

345



8,345



(96)





(27)



NM



Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

1,865



(7,037)



127





14,680



(87)



Income before income taxes

99,343



85,707



16





129,455



(23)



Income tax provision

24,997



22,442



11





28,183



(11)



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries

74,346



63,265



18





101,272



(27)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(138)



(913)



85





6,104



(102)



Net Income

$

74,484



$

64,178



16

%



$

95,168



(22)

%















Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.













Earnings Per Share1













Basic

$

0.75



$

0.63



19

%



$

0.94



(20)

%

Diluted

$

0.75



$

0.63



19

%



$

0.93



(19)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













Basic and Diluted

95,218



97,345







95,504





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27



$

0.27







$

1.27









1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $2.4 million and $5.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets





  Cash and other investments

$

382,695



$

438,771



  Other current assets

137,617



136,572



  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,283,036



1,282,020



  Other long-term assets

206,605



203,476



  Total Assets

$

2,009,953



$

2,060,839









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity





  Current liabilities

$

199,300



$

265,446



  Long-term debt

70,000



75,000



  Other long-term liabilities

339,814



346,409



  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

245,717



236,987



  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,509,634



1,461,728



  Treasury stock

(354,512)



(324,731)



  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

2,009,953



$

2,060,839



 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class



(in millions)

Quarter Ended





March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



Equity









Beginning assets

$

91,788



$

80,405



$

89,011





Sales1

7,760



5,618



6,080





Redemptions1

(7,164)



(6,047)



(7,842)





Net sales (redemptions)1

596



(429)



(1,762)





Net exchanges

32



(8)



(37)





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



(71)





Impact of foreign exchange2

(595)



946



(768)





Market gains and (losses)3

4,349



10,874



(18,134)





Ending assets

$

96,170



$

91,788



$

68,239















Fixed Income









Beginning assets

$

84,277



$

79,546



$

69,023





Sales1

11,187



9,046



7,687





Redemptions1

(8,284)



(6,046)



(9,788)





Net sales (redemptions)1

2,903



3,000



(2,101)





Net exchanges

(44)



(10)



(115)





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



(1)





Impact of foreign exchange2

(60)



181



(155)





Market gains and (losses)3

(612)



1,560



(1,936)





Ending assets

$

86,464



$

84,277



$

64,715















Alternative/Private Markets









Beginning assets

$

19,084



$

18,146



$

18,102





Sales1

478



574



888





Redemptions1

(631)



(661)



(582)





Net sales (redemptions)1

(153)



(87)



306





Net exchanges

(1)



(3)



2





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



452





Impact of foreign exchange2

139



1,061



(1,121)





Market gains and (losses)3

232



(33)



320





Ending assets

$

19,301



$

19,084



$

18,061















Multi-asset









Beginning assets

$

3,948



$

3,737



$

4,199





Sales1

67



50



98





Redemptions1

(170)



(166)



(235)





Net sales (redemptions)1

(103)



(116)



(137)





Net exchanges

5



3



(14)





Impact of foreign exchange2

(1)



0



0





Market gains and (losses)3

132



324



(554)





Ending assets

$

3,981



$

3,948



$

3,494















Total Long-term Assets









Beginning assets

$

199,097



$

181,834



$

180,335





Sales1

19,492



15,288



14,753





Redemptions1

(16,249)



(12,920)



(18,447)





Net sales (redemptions)1

3,243



2,368



(3,694)





Net exchanges

(8)



(18)



(164)





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



380





Impact of foreign exchange2

(517)



2,188



(2,044)





Market gains and (losses)3

4,101



12,725



(20,304)





Ending assets

$

205,916



$

199,097



$

154,509









1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

    (in millions) 





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2021



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds.

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

54,312



$

37,476



$

53,557



$

30,720



$

12,100



$

6,984



$

3,744



$

204



$

123,713



$

75,384



Sales

5,649



2,111



9,235



1,952



304



174



65



2



15,253



4,239



Redemptions

(4,441)



(2,723)



(6,732)



(1,552)



(461)



(170)



(141)



(29)



(11,775)



(4,474)



Net sales (redemptions)

1,208



(612)



2,503



400



(157)



4



(76)



(27)



3,478



(235)



Net exchanges

(372)



404



(44)



0



(1)



0



5



0



(412)



404



Impact of foreign exchange2

(261)



(334)



(38)



(22)



82



57



0



(1)



(217)



(300)



Market gains and (losses)3

1,880



2,469



(397)



(215)



207



25



124



8



1,814



2,287



Ending assets

$

56,767



$

39,403



$

55,581



$

30,883



$

12,231



$

7,070



$

3,797



$

184



$

128,376



$

77,540







1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type



(in millions) 

Quarter Ended





March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



Total Fund Assets









Beginning assets

$

123,713



$

110,811



$

107,724





Sales

15,253



12,204



11,361





Redemptions

(11,775)



(9,020)



(13,604)





Net sales (redemptions)

3,478



3,184



(2,243)





Net exchanges

(412)



(18)



(158)





Impact of foreign exchange1

(217)



1,258



(1,164)





Market gains and (losses)2

1,814



8,478



(11,908)





Ending assets

$

128,376



$

123,713



$

92,251















Total Separate Account Assets3









Beginning assets

$

75,384



$

71,023



$

72,611





Sales4

4,239



3,084



3,392





Redemptions4

(4,474)



(3,900)



(4,843)





Net sales (redemptions)4

(235)



(816)



(1,451)





Net exchanges

404



0



(6)





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



380





Impact of foreign exchange1

(300)



930



(880)





Market gains and (losses)2

2,287



4,247



(8,396)





Ending assets

$

77,540



$

75,384



$

62,258















Total Long-term Assets3









Beginning assets

$

199,097



$

181,834



$

180,335





Sales4

19,492



15,288



14,753





Redemptions4

(16,249)



(12,920)



(18,447)





Net sales (redemptions)4

3,243



2,368



(3,694)





Net exchanges

(8)



(18)



(164)





Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



380





Impact of foreign exchange1

(517)



2,188



(2,044)





Market gains and (losses)2

4,101



12,725



(20,304)





Ending assets

$

205,916



$

199,097



$

154,509









1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets



 

(in millions)

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

96,170



$

91,788



$

80,405



$

76,859



$

68,239



Fixed-income

86,464



84,277



79,546



73,143



64,715



Alternative / private markets

19,301



19,084



18,146



17,485



18,061



Multi-asset

3,981



3,948



3,737



3,705



3,494



Total long-term assets

205,916



199,097



181,834



171,192



154,509



Money market

419,080



420,333



432,952



457,624



451,330



Total Managed Assets

$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816



$

605,839















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

56,767



$

54,312



$

46,093



$

43,723



$

36,955



Fixed-income

55,581



53,557



49,779



46,046



40,601



Alternative / private markets

12,231



12,100



11,393



11,037



11,365



Multi-asset

3,797



3,744



3,546



3,516



3,330



Total long-term assets

128,376



123,713



110,811



104,322



92,251



Money market

297,182



301,855



325,940



344,846



336,133



Total Fund Assets

$

425,558



$

425,568



$

436,751



$

449,168



$

428,384



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

39,403



$

37,476



$

34,312



$

33,136



$

31,284



Fixed-income

30,883



30,720



29,767



27,097



24,114



Alternative / private markets

7,070



6,984



6,753



6,448



6,696



Multi-asset

184



204



191



189



164



Total long-term assets

77,540



75,384



71,023



66,870



62,258



Money market

121,898



118,478



107,012



112,778



115,197



Total Separate Account Assets

$

199,438



$

193,862



$

178,035



$

179,648



$

177,455



Total Managed Assets

$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816



$

605,839



 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

95,167



$

85,572



$

80,403



$

73,620



$

82,767



Fixed-income

86,939



82,144



76,798



69,603



69,068



Alternative / private markets1

19,278



18,549



18,270



18,022



17,983



Multi-asset

3,974



3,831



3,786



3,630



4,006



Total long-term assets

205,358



190,096



179,257



164,875



173,824



Money market

412,720



420,436



448,795



471,984



406,365



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859



$

580,189















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

56,832



$

50,022



$

46,020



$

41,301



$

44,996



Fixed-income

55,416



51,934



48,418



43,229



44,017



Alternative / private markets1

12,239



11,670



11,539



11,345



11,143



Multi-asset

3,783



3,634



3,590



3,453



3,814



Total long-term assets

128,270



117,260



109,567



99,328



103,970



Money market

288,403



311,769



338,814



356,736



290,641



Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

416,673



$

429,029



$

448,381



$

456,064



$

394,611



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

38,335



$

35,550



$

34,383



$

32,319



$

37,771



Fixed-income

31,523



30,210



28,380



26,374



25,051



Alternative / private markets

7,039



6,879



6,731



6,677



6,840



Multi-asset

191



197



196



177



192



Total long-term assets

77,088



72,836



69,690



65,547



69,854



Money market

124,317



108,667



109,981



115,248



115,724



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

201,405



$

181,503



$

179,671



$

180,795



$

185,578



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859



$

580,189







1)

The average balance for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP (HGPE), in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

