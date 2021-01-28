Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

 By Federated Hermes, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2020 of $0.93, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $95.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019. Full-year 2020 EPS was $3.23, compared to $2.69 for 2019 on net income of $326.4 million for 2020, compared to $272.3 million for 2019.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $43.5 billion or 8% from $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.6 billion or 1% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Average managed assets for Q4 2020 were $610.5 billion, up $60.4 billion or 11% from $550.1 billion reported for Q4 2019 and down $17.6 billion or 3% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020.

"Federated Hermes reached record assets in equity, fixed income and alternative/private markets. Fixed-income assets increased by 22 percent in 2020 on strong net sales for short-duration, high-yield and total return strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes also saw record gross sales for the year in equity funds, which earned strong performance across growth, value, dividend income and international strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021. During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 515,700 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $13.8 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2020 to 2,940,267 shares for $67.9 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were a record $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $2.8 billion or 3% from $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.4 billion or 14% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were a record $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 22% from $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.8 billion or 6% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were a record $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $1.0 billion or 5% from $18.1 billion at both Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $24.8 billion or 6% from $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $12.7 billion or 3% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Money market mutual fund assets were $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 5% from $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $24.0 billion or 7% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.  Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $118.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $9.6 billion or 9% from $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.5 billion or 11% from $107.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Revenue increased $5.9 million or 2% primarily due to higher average money market, equity and fixed-income assets. Revenue also increased as a result of revenue from a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating income beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers).  See "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers."

During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes derived 67% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 15% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 32% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $6.1 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses primarily resulting from voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.8 million or 65% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, partially offset by revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Revenue decreased slightly due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average money market assets, partially offset by higher average long-term assets, led by equity and fixed-income assets, and an increase in performance fees.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million or 136% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

2020 vs. 2019

Revenue increased $121.4 million or 9% primarily due to higher average money market and fixed-income assets, a change in the mix of equity assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

During 2020, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.   

Operating expenses increased by $51.2 million or 5% primarily due to increased incentive compensation expense and an increase due to expenses of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in expenses beginning March 2020. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in distribution expenses as a result of voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million or 61% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments and a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. These increases were partially offset by revenue of this previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

For Q4 2020 and full-year 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $56.1 million and $113.0 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $47.4 million and $98.4 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $8.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 39442. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 6th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1)  ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2020. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds. 

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix and fee waivers, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended

% Change Q4

2019 to Q4

2020

Quarter Ended

 % Change Q3

2020 to Q4

2020



Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2020

Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$

265,593



$

243,631



9

%

$

260,089



2

%

Administrative service fees, net

79,192



69,568



14



83,028



(5)



Other service fees, net

19,133



44,826



(57)



21,338



(10)



Total Revenue

363,918



358,025



2



364,455



0















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

138,296



111,436



24



126,186



10



Distribution

59,419



92,950



(36)



73,726



(19)



Systems and communications

18,518



14,731



26



16,193



14



Professional service fees

13,961



12,269



14



14,006



0



Office and occupancy

6,436



11,643



(45)



10,578



(39)



Advertising and promotional

4,853



4,785



1



2,921



66



Travel and related

540



4,180



(87)



542



0



Other

7,120



3,240



120



6,922



3



Total Operating Expenses

249,143



255,234



(2)



251,074



(1)



Operating Income

114,775



102,791



12



113,381



1















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

15,175



4,737



220



6,622



129



Debt expense

(468)



(1,066)



(56)



(494)



(5)



Other, net

(27)



5,209



(101)



103



(126)



Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

14,680



8,880



65



6,231



136



Income before income taxes

129,455



111,671



16



119,612



8



Income tax provision

28,183



26,582



6



32,928



(14)



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

101,272



85,089



19



86,684



17



Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries

6,104



2,982



105



862



NM



Net Income

$

95,168



$

82,107



16

%

$

85,822



11

%













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic

$

0.94



$

0.81



16

%

$

0.86



9

%

Diluted

$

0.93



$

0.81



15

%

$

0.85



9

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and diluted

95,504



97,403





96,039





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

1.27



$

0.27





$

0.27









1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.0 million, $2.9 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

















Year Ended





Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2019



% Change

Revenue













Investment advisory fees, net



$

1,011,467





$

907,605





11

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates



318,152





245,887





29



Other service fees, net



118,649





173,402





(32)



     Total Revenue



1,448,268





1,326,894





9

















Operating Expenses













Compensation and related



503,400





442,147





14



Distribution



318,343





340,663





(7)



Systems and communications



64,698





52,988





22



Professional service fees



55,123





43,714





26



Office and occupancy



38,975





44,926





(13)



Advertising and promotional



15,834





17,774





(11)



Travel and related



4,566





16,645





(73)



Other



29,178





20,110





45



     Total Operating Expenses



1,030,117





978,967





5



Operating Income



418,151





347,927





20

















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)













Investment income (loss), net



22,186





9,416





136



Debt expense



(2,678)





(5,037)





(47)



Other, net



8,398





12,965





(35)



     Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net



27,906





17,344





61



Income before income taxes



446,057





365,271





22



Income tax provision



110,035





88,146





25



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries



336,022





277,125





21



Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries



9,658





4,786





102



Net Income



$

326,364





$

272,339





20

%















Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.













Earnings Per Share1













Basic



$

3.25





$

2.69





21

%

Diluted



$

3.23





$

2.69





20

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













    Basic and diluted



96,419





97,259







Dividends Declared Per Share



$

2.08





$

1.08











1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $12.8 million and $10.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets





  Cash and other investments

$

438,771



$

340,635



  Other current assets

136,572



120,649



  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,282,020



1,220,762



  Other long-term assets

203,476



198,085



    Total Assets

$

2,060,839



$

1,880,131









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity





  Current liabilities

$

265,446



$

230,713



  Long-term debt

75,000



100,000



  Other long-term liabilities

346,409



296,052



  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

236,987



212,086



  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,461,728



1,322,312



  Treasury stock

(324,731)



(281,032)



    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

2,060,839



$

1,880,131



 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019



Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Equity













Beginning assets

$

80,405



$

76,859



$

80,750





$

89,011



$

72,497



Sales1

5,618



4,186



5,092





20,463



20,222



Redemptions1

(6,047)



(5,552)



(5,080)





(26,721)



(21,794)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(429)



(1,366)



12





(6,258)



(1,572)



Net exchanges

(8)



31



(12)





(70)



181



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



2,244





(71)



2,244



Impact of foreign exchange2

946



578



667





1,195



(28)



Market gains and (losses)3

10,874



4,303



5,350





7,981



15,689



Ending assets

$

91,788



$

80,405



$

89,011





$

91,788



$

89,011

















Fixed Income5













Beginning assets

$

79,546



$

73,143



$

65,824





$

69,023



$

63,158



Sales1

9,046



9,859



6,010





37,283



21,424



Redemptions1

(6,046)



(4,897)



(4,603)





(26,138)



(21,543)



Net sales (redemptions)1

3,000



4,962



1,407





11,145



(119)



Net exchanges

(10)



(36)



6





(15)



(208)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



450





(1)



450



Impact of foreign exchange2

181



135



184





190



60



Market gains and (losses)3

1,560



1,342



1,152





3,935



5,682



Ending assets

$

84,277



$

79,546



$

69,023





$

84,277



$

69,023

















Alternative / Private Markets4













Beginning assets

$

18,146



$

17,485



$

17,156





$

18,102



$

18,318



Sales1

574



586



426





2,840



1,443



Redemptions1

(661)



(411)



(486)





(2,615)



(2,459)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(87)



175



(60)





225



(1,016)



Net exchanges

(3)



0



(1)





(4)



(65)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





452



0



Impact of foreign exchange2

1,061



708



1,302





615



694



Market gains and (losses)3

(33)



(222)



(295)





(306)



171



Ending assets

$

19,084



$

18,146



$

18,102





$

19,084



$

18,102

















Multi-asset













Beginning assets

$

3,737



$

3,705



$

4,140





$

4,199



$

4,093



Sales1

50



45



85





241



332



Redemptions1

(166)



(155)



(206)





(724)



(893)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(116)



(110)



(121)





(483)



(561)



Net exchanges

3



(4)



(4)





(20)



55



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



11





0



11



Impact of foreign exchange2

0



1



0





1



0



Market gains and (losses)3

324



145



173





251



601



Ending assets

$

3,948



$

3,737



$

4,199





$

3,948



$

4,199

















Total Long-term Assets4,5













Beginning assets

$

181,834



$

171,192



$

167,870





$

180,335



$

158,066



Sales1,5

15,288



14,676



11,613





60,827



43,421



Redemptions1,5

(12,920)



(11,015)



(10,375)





(56,198)



(46,689)



Net sales (redemptions)1,5

2,368



3,661



1,238





4,629



(3,268)



Net exchanges

(18)



(9)



(11)





(109)



(37)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



2,705





380



2,705



Impact of foreign exchange2

2,188



1,422



2,153





2,001



726



Market gains and (losses)3,5

12,725



5,568



$

6,380





11,861



22,143



Ending assets

$

199,097



$

181,834



$

180,335





$

199,097



$

180,335







1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

5)

For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)





Quarter Ended



Dec. 31, 2020



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

46,093



$

34,312



$

49,779



$

29,767



$

11,393



$

6,753



$

3,546



$

191



$

110,811



$

71,023



Sales

4,034



1,584



7,642



1,404



478



96



50



0



12,204



3,084



Redemptions

(3,244)



(2,803)



(5,090)



(956)



(536)



(125)



(150)



(16)



(9,020)



(3,900)



Net sales (redemptions)

790



(1,219)



2,552



448



(58)



(29)



(100)



(16)



3,184



(816)



Net exchanges

(8)



0



(11)



1



(3)



0



4



(1)



(18)



0



Impact of foreign exchange2

448



498



152



29



658



403



0



0



1,258



930



Market gains and (losses)3

6,989



3,885



1,085



475



110



(143)



294



30



8,478



4,247



Ending assets

$

54,312



$

37,476



$

53,557



$

30,720



$

12,100



$

6,984



$

3,744



$

204



$

123,713



$

75,384



























Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2020



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1,4

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1,4

Beginning assets

$

48,112



$

40,899



$

44,223



$

24,800



$

11,389



$

6,713



$

4,000



$

199



$

107,724



$

72,611



Sales4

14,457



6,006



29,453



7,830



2,277



563



214



27



46,401



14,426



Redemptions4

(15,675)



(11,046)



(22,564)



(3,574)



(2,047)



(568)



(688)



(36)



(40,974)



(15,224)



Net sales (redemptions)4

(1,218)



(5,040)



6,889



4,256



230



(5)



(474)



(9)



5,427



(798)



Net exchanges

(64)



(6)



(16)



1



(4)



0



(19)



(1)



(103)



(6)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



(71)



0



(1)



0



452



0



0



0



380



Impact of foreign exchange2

509



686



129



61



400



215



0



1



1,038



963



Market gains and (losses)3 ,4

6,973



1,008



2,332



1,603



85



(391)



237



14



9,627



2,234



Ending assets

$

54,312



$

37,476



$

53,557



$

30,720



$

12,100



$

6,984



$

3,744



$

204



$

123,713



$

75,384







1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)









Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019



Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019















Total Fund Assets1













Beginning assets

$

110,811



$

104,322



$

99,682





$

107,724



$

92,359



Sales

12,204



10,635



8,165





46,401



30,489



Redemptions

(9,020)



(8,328)



(7,296)





(40,974)



(30,653)



Net sales (redemptions)

3,184



2,307



869





5,427



(164)



Net exchanges

(18)



(9)



69





(103)



73



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



2,652





0



2,652



Impact of foreign exchange2

1,258



851



1,364





1,038



556



Market gains and (losses)3

8,478



3,340



3,088





9,627



12,248



Ending assets

$

123,713



$

110,811



$

107,724





$

123,713



$

107,724

















Total Separate Accounts Assets4,6













Beginning assets

$

71,023



$

66,870



$

68,188





$

72,611



$

65,707



Sales5,6

3,084



4,041



3,448





14,426



12,932



Redemptions5,6

(3,900)



(2,687)



(3,079)





(15,224)



(16,036)



Net sales (redemptions)5, 6

(816)



1,354



369





(798)



(3,104)



Net exchanges

0



0



(80)





(6)



(110)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



53





380



53



Impact of foreign exchange2

930



571



789





963



170



Market gains and (losses)3,6

4,247



2,228



3,292





2,234



9,895



Ending assets

$

75,384



$

71,023



$

72,611





$

75,384



$

72,611

















Total Long-term Assets1,4, 6













Beginning assets

$

181,834



$

171,192



$

167,870





$

180,335



$

158,066



Sales5,6

15,288



14,676



11,613





60,827



43,421



Redemptions5, 6

(12,920)



(11,015)



(10,375)





(56,198)



(46,689)



Net sales (redemptions)5,6

2,368



3,661



1,238





4,629



(3,268)



Net exchanges

(18)



(9)



(11)





(109)



(37)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



2,705





380



2,705



Impact of foreign exchange2

2,188



1,422



2,153





2,001



726



Market gains and (losses)3,6

12,725



5,568



6,380





11,861



22,143



Ending assets

$

199,097



$

181,834



$

180,335





$

199,097



$

180,335







1)

The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

5)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

6)

For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

By Asset Class











Equity

$

91,788



$

80,405



$

76,859



$

68,239



$

89,011



Fixed-income

84,277



79,546



73,143



64,715



69,023



Alternative / private markets1

19,084



18,146



17,485



18,061



18,102



Multi-asset

3,948



3,737



3,705



3,494



4,199



Total long-term assets

199,097



181,834



171,192



154,509



180,335



 Money market

420,333



432,952



457,624



451,330



395,539



Total Managed Assets

$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816



$

605,839



$

575,874















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

54,312



$

46,093



$

43,723



$

36,955



$

48,112



Fixed-income

53,557



49,779



46,046



40,601



44,223



Alternative / private markets1

12,100



11,393



11,037



11,365



11,389



Multi-asset

3,744



3,546



3,516



3,330



4,000



Total long-term assets

123,713



110,811



104,322



92,251



107,724



Money market

301,855



325,940



344,846



336,133



286,612



Total Fund Assets

$

425,568



$

436,751



$

449,168



$

428,384



$

394,336



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

37,476



$

34,312



$

33,136



$

31,284



$

40,899



Fixed-income

30,720



29,767



27,097



24,114



24,800



Alternative / private markets

6,984



6,753



6,448



6,696



6,713



Multi-asset

204



191



189



164



199



Total long-term assets

75,384



71,023



66,870



62,258



72,611



Money market

118,478



107,012



112,778



115,197



108,927



Total Separate Account Assets

$

193,862



$

178,035



$

179,648



$

177,455



$

181,538



Total Managed Assets

$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816



$

605,839



$

575,874







1)

The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

By Asset Class











Equity

$

85,572



$

80,403



$

73,620



$

82,767



$

84,448



Fixed-income

82,144



76,798



69,603



69,068



67,602



Alternative / private markets1

18,549



18,270



18,022



17,983



17,838



Multi-asset

3,831



3,786



3,630



4,006



4,149



Total long-term assets

190,096



179,257



164,875



173,824



174,037



 Money market

420,436



448,795



471,984



406,365



376,029



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859



$

580,189



$

550,066



By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

50,022



$

46,020



$

41,301



$

44,996



$

44,984



Fixed-income

51,934



48,418



43,229



44,017



43,304



Alternative / private markets1

11,670



11,539



11,345



11,143



11,283



Multi-asset

3,634



3,590



3,453



3,814



3,956



Total long-term assets

117,260



109,567



99,328



103,970



103,527



Money market

311,769



338,814



356,736



290,641



274,116



Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

429,029



$

448,381



$

456,064



$

394,611



$

377,643



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

35,550



$

34,383



$

32,319



$

37,771



$

39,464



Fixed-income

30,210



28,380



26,374



25,051



24,298



Alternative / private markets

6,879



6,731



6,677



6,840



6,555



Multi-asset

197



196



177



192



193



Total long-term assets

72,836



69,690



65,547



69,854



70,510



Money market

108,667



109,981



115,248



115,724



101,913



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

181,503



$

179,671



$

180,795



$

185,578



$

172,423



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859



$

580,189



$

550,066







1)

The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets



Year Ended

(in millions)



Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2019

By Asset Class









Equity



$

80,591





$

81,212



Fixed-income



74,403





65,375



Alternative / private markets1



18,206





17,896



Multi-asset



3,813





4,192



Total long-term assets



177,013





168,675



Money market



436,895





340,505



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

613,908





$

509,180



By Product Type









Funds:









Equity



$

45,585





$

42,712



Fixed-income



46,899





41,938



Alternative / private markets1



11,424





11,317



Multi-asset



3,622





4,003



Total long-term assets



107,530





99,970



Money market



324,490





238,876



Total Avg. Fund Assets



$

432,020





$

338,846



Separate Accounts:









Equity



$

35,006





$

38,500



Fixed-income



27,504





23,437



Alternative / private markets



6,782





6,579



Multi-asset



191





189



Total long-term assets



69,483





68,705



Money market



112,405





101,629



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets



$

181,888





$

170,334



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

613,908





$

509,180







1)

The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-301217693.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.