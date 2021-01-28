PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2020 of $0.93, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $95.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019. Full-year 2020 EPS was $3.23, compared to $2.69 for 2019 on net income of $326.4 million for 2020, compared to $272.3 million for 2019.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $43.5 billion or 8% from $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.6 billion or 1% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Average managed assets for Q4 2020 were $610.5 billion, up $60.4 billion or 11% from $550.1 billion reported for Q4 2019 and down $17.6 billion or 3% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020.
"Federated Hermes reached record assets in equity, fixed income and alternative/private markets. Fixed-income assets increased by 22 percent in 2020 on strong net sales for short-duration, high-yield and total return strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes also saw record gross sales for the year in equity funds, which earned strong performance across growth, value, dividend income and international strategies."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021. During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 515,700 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $13.8 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2020 to 2,940,267 shares for $67.9 million.
Federated Hermes' equity assets were a record $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $2.8 billion or 3% from $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.4 billion or 14% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.
Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were a record $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 22% from $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.8 billion or 6% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.
Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were a record $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $1.0 billion or 5% from $18.1 billion at both Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Federated Hermes' money market assets were $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $24.8 billion or 6% from $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $12.7 billion or 3% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Money market mutual fund assets were $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 5% from $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $24.0 billion or 7% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $118.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $9.6 billion or 9% from $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.5 billion or 11% from $107.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.
Financial Summary
Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Revenue increased $5.9 million or 2% primarily due to higher average money market, equity and fixed-income assets. Revenue also increased as a result of revenue from a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating income beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). See "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers."
During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes derived 67% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 15% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 32% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $6.1 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses primarily resulting from voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.8 million or 65% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, partially offset by revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.
Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020
Revenue decreased slightly due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average money market assets, partially offset by higher average long-term assets, led by equity and fixed-income assets, and an increase in performance fees.
Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million or 136% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.
2020 vs. 2019
Revenue increased $121.4 million or 9% primarily due to higher average money market and fixed-income assets, a change in the mix of equity assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
During 2020, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased by $51.2 million or 5% primarily due to increased incentive compensation expense and an increase due to expenses of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in expenses beginning March 2020. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in distribution expenses as a result of voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million or 61% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments and a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. These increases were partially offset by revenue of this previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
For Q4 2020 and full-year 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $56.1 million and $113.0 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $47.4 million and $98.4 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $8.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 39442. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 6th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2020. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2020.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix and fee waivers, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change Q4
Quarter Ended
% Change Q3
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2020
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
265,593
$
243,631
9
%
$
260,089
2
%
Administrative service fees, net
79,192
69,568
14
83,028
(5)
Other service fees, net
19,133
44,826
(57)
21,338
(10)
Total Revenue
363,918
358,025
2
364,455
0
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
138,296
111,436
24
126,186
10
Distribution
59,419
92,950
(36)
73,726
(19)
Systems and communications
18,518
14,731
26
16,193
14
Professional service fees
13,961
12,269
14
14,006
0
Office and occupancy
6,436
11,643
(45)
10,578
(39)
Advertising and promotional
4,853
4,785
1
2,921
66
Travel and related
540
4,180
(87)
542
0
Other
7,120
3,240
120
6,922
3
Total Operating Expenses
249,143
255,234
(2)
251,074
(1)
Operating Income
114,775
102,791
12
113,381
1
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
15,175
4,737
220
6,622
129
Debt expense
(468)
(1,066)
(56)
(494)
(5)
Other, net
(27)
5,209
(101)
103
(126)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
14,680
8,880
65
6,231
136
Income before income taxes
129,455
111,671
16
119,612
8
Income tax provision
28,183
26,582
6
32,928
(14)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
101,272
85,089
19
86,684
17
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
6,104
2,982
105
862
NM
Net Income
$
95,168
$
82,107
16
%
$
85,822
11
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
0.94
$
0.81
16
%
$
0.86
9
%
Diluted
$
0.93
$
0.81
15
%
$
0.85
9
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
95,504
97,403
96,039
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
1.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.0 million, $2.9 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
1,011,467
$
907,605
11
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
318,152
245,887
29
Other service fees, net
118,649
173,402
(32)
Total Revenue
1,448,268
1,326,894
9
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
503,400
442,147
14
Distribution
318,343
340,663
(7)
Systems and communications
64,698
52,988
22
Professional service fees
55,123
43,714
26
Office and occupancy
38,975
44,926
(13)
Advertising and promotional
15,834
17,774
(11)
Travel and related
4,566
16,645
(73)
Other
29,178
20,110
45
Total Operating Expenses
1,030,117
978,967
5
Operating Income
418,151
347,927
20
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
22,186
9,416
136
Debt expense
(2,678)
(5,037)
(47)
Other, net
8,398
12,965
(35)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
27,906
17,344
61
Income before income taxes
446,057
365,271
22
Income tax provision
110,035
88,146
25
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
336,022
277,125
21
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
9,658
4,786
102
Net Income
$
326,364
$
272,339
20
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
3.25
$
2.69
21
%
Diluted
$
3.23
$
2.69
20
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
96,419
97,259
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
2.08
$
1.08
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $12.8 million and $10.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
438,771
$
340,635
Other current assets
136,572
120,649
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,282,020
1,220,762
Other long-term assets
203,476
198,085
Total Assets
$
2,060,839
$
1,880,131
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
265,446
$
230,713
Long-term debt
75,000
100,000
Other long-term liabilities
346,409
296,052
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
236,987
212,086
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,461,728
1,322,312
Treasury stock
(324,731)
(281,032)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
2,060,839
$
1,880,131
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Equity
Beginning assets
$
80,405
$
76,859
$
80,750
$
89,011
$
72,497
Sales1
5,618
4,186
5,092
20,463
20,222
Redemptions1
(6,047)
(5,552)
(5,080)
(26,721)
(21,794)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(429)
(1,366)
12
(6,258)
(1,572)
Net exchanges
(8)
31
(12)
(70)
181
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
2,244
(71)
2,244
Impact of foreign exchange2
946
578
667
1,195
(28)
Market gains and (losses)3
10,874
4,303
5,350
7,981
15,689
Ending assets
$
91,788
$
80,405
$
89,011
$
91,788
$
89,011
Fixed Income5
Beginning assets
$
79,546
$
73,143
$
65,824
$
69,023
$
63,158
Sales1
9,046
9,859
6,010
37,283
21,424
Redemptions1
(6,046)
(4,897)
(4,603)
(26,138)
(21,543)
Net sales (redemptions)1
3,000
4,962
1,407
11,145
(119)
Net exchanges
(10)
(36)
6
(15)
(208)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
450
(1)
450
Impact of foreign exchange2
181
135
184
190
60
Market gains and (losses)3
1,560
1,342
1,152
3,935
5,682
Ending assets
$
84,277
$
79,546
$
69,023
$
84,277
$
69,023
Alternative / Private Markets4
Beginning assets
$
18,146
$
17,485
$
17,156
$
18,102
$
18,318
Sales1
574
586
426
2,840
1,443
Redemptions1
(661)
(411)
(486)
(2,615)
(2,459)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(87)
175
(60)
225
(1,016)
Net exchanges
(3)
0
(1)
(4)
(65)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
452
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,061
708
1,302
615
694
Market gains and (losses)3
(33)
(222)
(295)
(306)
171
Ending assets
$
19,084
$
18,146
$
18,102
$
19,084
$
18,102
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
3,737
$
3,705
$
4,140
$
4,199
$
4,093
Sales1
50
45
85
241
332
Redemptions1
(166)
(155)
(206)
(724)
(893)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(116)
(110)
(121)
(483)
(561)
Net exchanges
3
(4)
(4)
(20)
55
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
11
0
11
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
1
0
1
0
Market gains and (losses)3
324
145
173
251
601
Ending assets
$
3,948
$
3,737
$
4,199
$
3,948
$
4,199
Total Long-term Assets4,5
Beginning assets
$
181,834
$
171,192
$
167,870
$
180,335
$
158,066
Sales1,5
15,288
14,676
11,613
60,827
43,421
Redemptions1,5
(12,920)
(11,015)
(10,375)
(56,198)
(46,689)
Net sales (redemptions)1,5
2,368
3,661
1,238
4,629
(3,268)
Net exchanges
(18)
(9)
(11)
(109)
(37)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
2,705
380
2,705
Impact of foreign exchange2
2,188
1,422
2,153
2,001
726
Market gains and (losses)3,5
12,725
5,568
$
6,380
11,861
22,143
Ending assets
$
199,097
$
181,834
$
180,335
$
199,097
$
180,335
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
5)
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$
46,093
$
34,312
$
49,779
$
29,767
$
11,393
$
6,753
$
3,546
$
191
$
110,811
$
71,023
Sales
4,034
1,584
7,642
1,404
478
96
50
0
12,204
3,084
Redemptions
(3,244)
(2,803)
(5,090)
(956)
(536)
(125)
(150)
(16)
(9,020)
(3,900)
Net sales (redemptions)
790
(1,219)
2,552
448
(58)
(29)
(100)
(16)
3,184
(816)
Net exchanges
(8)
0
(11)
1
(3)
0
4
(1)
(18)
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
448
498
152
29
658
403
0
0
1,258
930
Market gains and (losses)3
6,989
3,885
1,085
475
110
(143)
294
30
8,478
4,247
Ending assets
$
54,312
$
37,476
$
53,557
$
30,720
$
12,100
$
6,984
$
3,744
$
204
$
123,713
$
75,384
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$
48,112
$
40,899
$
44,223
$
24,800
$
11,389
$
6,713
$
4,000
$
199
$
107,724
$
72,611
Sales4
14,457
6,006
29,453
7,830
2,277
563
214
27
46,401
14,426
Redemptions4
(15,675)
(11,046)
(22,564)
(3,574)
(2,047)
(568)
(688)
(36)
(40,974)
(15,224)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(1,218)
(5,040)
6,889
4,256
230
(5)
(474)
(9)
5,427
(798)
Net exchanges
(64)
(6)
(16)
1
(4)
0
(19)
(1)
(103)
(6)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
(71)
0
(1)
0
452
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange2
509
686
129
61
400
215
0
1
1,038
963
Market gains and (losses)3 ,4
6,973
1,008
2,332
1,603
85
(391)
237
14
9,627
2,234
Ending assets
$
54,312
$
37,476
$
53,557
$
30,720
$
12,100
$
6,984
$
3,744
$
204
$
123,713
$
75,384
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Total Fund Assets1
Beginning assets
$
110,811
$
104,322
$
99,682
$
107,724
$
92,359
Sales
12,204
10,635
8,165
46,401
30,489
Redemptions
(9,020)
(8,328)
(7,296)
(40,974)
(30,653)
Net sales (redemptions)
3,184
2,307
869
5,427
(164)
Net exchanges
(18)
(9)
69
(103)
73
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
2,652
0
2,652
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,258
851
1,364
1,038
556
Market gains and (losses)3
8,478
3,340
3,088
9,627
12,248
Ending assets
$
123,713
$
110,811
$
107,724
$
123,713
$
107,724
Total Separate Accounts Assets4,6
Beginning assets
$
71,023
$
66,870
$
68,188
$
72,611
$
65,707
Sales5,6
3,084
4,041
3,448
14,426
12,932
Redemptions5,6
(3,900)
(2,687)
(3,079)
(15,224)
(16,036)
Net sales (redemptions)5, 6
(816)
1,354
369
(798)
(3,104)
Net exchanges
0
0
(80)
(6)
(110)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
53
380
53
Impact of foreign exchange2
930
571
789
963
170
Market gains and (losses)3,6
4,247
2,228
3,292
2,234
9,895
Ending assets
$
75,384
$
71,023
$
72,611
$
75,384
$
72,611
Total Long-term Assets1,4, 6
Beginning assets
$
181,834
$
171,192
$
167,870
$
180,335
$
158,066
Sales5,6
15,288
14,676
11,613
60,827
43,421
Redemptions5, 6
(12,920)
(11,015)
(10,375)
(56,198)
(46,689)
Net sales (redemptions)5,6
2,368
3,661
1,238
4,629
(3,268)
Net exchanges
(18)
(9)
(11)
(109)
(37)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
2,705
380
2,705
Impact of foreign exchange2
2,188
1,422
2,153
2,001
726
Market gains and (losses)3,6
12,725
5,568
6,380
11,861
22,143
Ending assets
$
199,097
$
181,834
$
180,335
$
199,097
$
180,335
1)
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
5)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
6)
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
Unaudited Managed Assets
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
By Asset Class
Equity
$
91,788
$
80,405
$
76,859
$
68,239
$
89,011
Fixed-income
84,277
79,546
73,143
64,715
69,023
Alternative / private markets1
19,084
18,146
17,485
18,061
18,102
Multi-asset
3,948
3,737
3,705
3,494
4,199
Total long-term assets
199,097
181,834
171,192
154,509
180,335
Money market
420,333
432,952
457,624
451,330
395,539
Total Managed Assets
$
619,430
$
614,786
$
628,816
$
605,839
$
575,874
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
54,312
$
46,093
$
43,723
$
36,955
$
48,112
Fixed-income
53,557
49,779
46,046
40,601
44,223
Alternative / private markets1
12,100
11,393
11,037
11,365
11,389
Multi-asset
3,744
3,546
3,516
3,330
4,000
Total long-term assets
123,713
110,811
104,322
92,251
107,724
Money market
301,855
325,940
344,846
336,133
286,612
Total Fund Assets
$
425,568
$
436,751
$
449,168
$
428,384
$
394,336
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
37,476
$
34,312
$
33,136
$
31,284
$
40,899
Fixed-income
30,720
29,767
27,097
24,114
24,800
Alternative / private markets
6,984
6,753
6,448
6,696
6,713
Multi-asset
204
191
189
164
199
Total long-term assets
75,384
71,023
66,870
62,258
72,611
Money market
118,478
107,012
112,778
115,197
108,927
Total Separate Account Assets
$
193,862
$
178,035
$
179,648
$
177,455
$
181,538
Total Managed Assets
$
619,430
$
614,786
$
628,816
$
605,839
$
575,874
1)
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
By Asset Class
Equity
$
85,572
$
80,403
$
73,620
$
82,767
$
84,448
Fixed-income
82,144
76,798
69,603
69,068
67,602
Alternative / private markets1
18,549
18,270
18,022
17,983
17,838
Multi-asset
3,831
3,786
3,630
4,006
4,149
Total long-term assets
190,096
179,257
164,875
173,824
174,037
Money market
420,436
448,795
471,984
406,365
376,029
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
610,532
$
628,052
$
636,859
$
580,189
$
550,066
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
50,022
$
46,020
$
41,301
$
44,996
$
44,984
Fixed-income
51,934
48,418
43,229
44,017
43,304
Alternative / private markets1
11,670
11,539
11,345
11,143
11,283
Multi-asset
3,634
3,590
3,453
3,814
3,956
Total long-term assets
117,260
109,567
99,328
103,970
103,527
Money market
311,769
338,814
356,736
290,641
274,116
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
429,029
$
448,381
$
456,064
$
394,611
$
377,643
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
35,550
$
34,383
$
32,319
$
37,771
$
39,464
Fixed-income
30,210
28,380
26,374
25,051
24,298
Alternative / private markets
6,879
6,731
6,677
6,840
6,555
Multi-asset
197
196
177
192
193
Total long-term assets
72,836
69,690
65,547
69,854
70,510
Money market
108,667
109,981
115,248
115,724
101,913
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
181,503
$
179,671
$
180,795
$
185,578
$
172,423
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
610,532
$
628,052
$
636,859
$
580,189
$
550,066
1)
The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Year Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
By Asset Class
Equity
$
80,591
$
81,212
Fixed-income
74,403
65,375
Alternative / private markets1
18,206
17,896
Multi-asset
3,813
4,192
Total long-term assets
177,013
168,675
Money market
436,895
340,505
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
613,908
$
509,180
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
45,585
$
42,712
Fixed-income
46,899
41,938
Alternative / private markets1
11,424
11,317
Multi-asset
3,622
4,003
Total long-term assets
107,530
99,970
Money market
324,490
238,876
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
432,020
$
338,846
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
35,006
$
38,500
Fixed-income
27,504
23,437
Alternative / private markets
6,782
6,579
Multi-asset
191
189
Total long-term assets
69,483
68,705
Money market
112,405
101,629
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
181,888
$
170,334
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
613,908
$
509,180
1)
The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-301217693.html
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.