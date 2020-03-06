PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today announced that the Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund earned a 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award recognizing the fund's consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers.
Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund (IS) earned the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the United States, Small-Cap Growth category, ranking best out of 537 funds and 165 portfolios for the three-year period. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in reasonably priced stocks of small cap companies pursuing pioneering technologies and services. The fund management team selects stocks through an intensive, bottom-up process that includes frequent conversations with key executives and sector experts, regular on-site and trade-show visits, industry analysis and thorough fundamental research. Portfolio managers Hans Utsch, John Ettinger, Stephen DeNichilo, Barbara Miller, Tom Brakel, Jonathan Art, Mark Bauknight, Vivian Wohl and Steven Abrahamson bring 279 years of combined experience to the fund.
"We appreciate Lipper's acknowledgment of the commitment, diligence and skill of the investment professionals who contributed to the strong performance of this fund," said John B. Fisher, president and chief executive officer, Federated Advisory Companies. "Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund has earned strong performance through the investment team's comprehensive sector knowledge, on-the-ground research and focus on growth." The Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund has $4.7 billion under management. The same team manages $6.6 billion in assets in the original Federated Kaufmann Fund and $3.6 billion in the Federated Kaufmann Large Cap Fund1.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1Fund assets are as of Feb. 29, 2020.
The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Mutual funds are subject to risks and fluctuate in value.
Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us or view the prospectus provided on this website. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or prospectus before investing.
Small company stocks may be less liquid and subject to greater price volatility than large capitalization stocks.
Other classes of shares are available whose performance will vary due to different charges and expenses.
