PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEIN Power Tools, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality power tools and accessories, is significantly lowering prices on its four most popular magnetic base drills and including a 13/16" x 2" DOC cutter for free. The cutters, valued at $72, are included in each magnetic drill case, making it simple for customers to take advantage of this promotion.
To participate, customers must purchase one of the following magnetic base drills from a FEIN authorized distributor:
JME HoleMaker III – a magnetic base drill capable of drilling up to 1-3/8" x 2" featuring an extremely durable and powerful design. For use with carbide or HSS cutters, giving customers the option for cutting harder materials.
JME USA 202 M – a magnetic base drill capable of drilling up to 2" x 2". This lightweight and powerful two-speed drill is ideal for the workshop or construction site. It features an MT3 tool mount and includes an adapter for ¾" Weldon shanks, making it highly versatile for customers.
JHM USA 101 – a magnetic base drill capable of drilling up to 1-1/2" x 2" engineered for dimensionally accurate drilling on the construction site.
JHM Shortslugger – a compact magnetic base drill capable of drilling up to 1-3/16" x 2" and weighing only 22 pounds, is ideal for working in confined spaces or overhead.
The promotional period runs now through December 31, 2021.
For more information regarding this promotion, please call 800.411.9878.
To learn more about FEIN Power Tools and its products, please visit our website at http://www.feinus.com.
FEIN is your partner for first-class power tool systems
FEIN is renowned as a globally active company with roots in Germany that is synonymous with high-quality power tools and accessories, designed for the toughest jobs in industry and manual trades. Having laid the foundations by inventing the electric hand drill, the first power tool in the world, in 1867, Wilhelm Emil Fein founded the FEIN company. FEIN now holds more than 700 active industrial property rights, including around 500 patents and patent applications. FEIN focuses on products and services that are ideal problem solvers for metalwork and are marketed by over 16 subsidiaries and more than 50 offices around the world. As an independent family-run business, FEIN embodies an open corporate culture, attaches great importance to human interactions and provides plenty of space for innovative ideas. The company headquarters in Schwäbisch Gmünd-Bargau are home to the largest production site, which works in close collaboration with other sites in Asia and North America, ensuring consistently high manufacturing quality at all locations. The company employs around 800 members of staff globally, delivering a great deal of ingenuity and commitment to service, including setting future milestones in the development of premium power tool systems. This is precisely why FEIN is seen as professional – and has been for over 150 years.
