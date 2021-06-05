PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEIN Power Tools, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality power tools and accessories for the metal and interior industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of two individuals to newly created positions: Joel West to Commercial Sales Manager and Doug Hohenstein to Senior Business Development Manager.
"The promotions of Joel and Doug reflect the professional dedication and valuable contributions they have made to FEIN during their time here," said Ray Bellavance, President. "These newly created positions represent FEIN's commitment to strategic growth and development of our team, and we look forward to what Joel and Doug will accomplish in these roles."
Promoted to Commercial Sales Manager, Joel West is responsible for mentoring, training, and managing FEIN's field sales team and the FEIN sales process. Joel has been with FEIN for nearly three years in the role of Eastern Regional Manager and has extensive experience in strategic selling and leading sales teams to success. Prior to FEIN, he worked at ITW Paslode as Eastern Regional Manager and Senior Sales Representative.
Promoted to Senior Business Development Manager, Doug Hohenstein is responsible for driving FEIN's strategic revenue growth by managing and executing FEIN's opportunity funnels. In support of business development, Doug will also serve as a critical contributor to FEIN's overall corporate strategic planning. Doug has been with FEIN for 13 years as a Senior Sales Representative and Western Regional Sales Manager. Prior to FEIN, he worked at Porter Cable/Delta and Stanley Black & Decker/DeWalt as both an Industrial Sales Representative and Regional Account Manager and owned an Independent Manufacturer's Sales Agency, representing large brands across the woodworking and industrial markets.
For more information regarding these promotions, please call 800.411.9878.
