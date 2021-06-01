MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Relationship with God": a spiritual journey about overcoming significant hardships and the scars they leave behind. "Relationship with God" is the creation of published author Felicia Diane Williams, a loving mother of two who holds a certificate in industrial mechanical engineering.
Williams shares, "Follow Tammy as she tries to deal with the death of her mother and begin a life with a new family all in one day. Tammy's whole life changes. She has to adapt to a new environment and a new school. She was used to her mom taking care of her, but now she had to take care of herself. Tammy comes from a family who believes in prayer and putting their faith in God to a family that doesn't pray or believe in God. Since Tammy has been with her new family, she has a secret she wants to tell; but before she can figure out who to tell, another secret comes along. Tammy wears her secrets on her face, and she can't figure out why no one in the family can look at her and tell something is seriously wrong. Tammy wakes up afraid and goes to sleep afraid. She can't be a child because her situation won't let her; she can't be an adult because she doesn't know how to, nor is she old enough. But Tammy is always put in adult situations. She doesn't know she is a very strong little girl; she always worries about everyone else's safety more so than her own. She experiences obstacles in her life that no child or adult should go through. She is constantly in harm's way. Watch how Tammy develops a powerful relationship that keeps her strong through it all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Felicia Diane Williams's new book is a powerful fiction that examines the power of faith in one's life.
With relatable characters and circumstances, this tale will resonate with many who have been through hardships and found that faith was their guiding light.
View a synopsis of "Relationship with God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Relationship with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
