MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say?: It's All about Him": a brilliant tool that places one into reflection and meditation and into a discourse with the Lord. "The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say?: It's All about Him" is the creation of published author Felicia P. Mitchell, an entrepreneur, spiritual leader, and writer. After retiring from being a nurse aide and a unit secretary, she continues to apply herself and pursue her vision and dream of serving others.
Mitchell shares, "There is a difference between sight and vision. Sight is the ability to interpret information, but vision is the ability to process detail. Sight is the process to focus on an image, and vision is the ability to give that image purpose. Before writing The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say? God gave me a vision, and while reading this book, I can assure you He will reveal a vision to you. Shhhh, listen. He's speaking."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Felicia P. Mitchell's new book leads every reader through their spiritual journeys by bringing forward passages of the Bible as a jumpstart in their worship and meditation. The author wishes that this will inspire many to get their heads and hearts into the Bible itself.
View a synopsis of "The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say?: It's All about Him" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say?: It's All about Him" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Big Question: What Did Jesus Say?: It's All about Him," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
