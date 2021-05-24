MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Deceitfulness: A Tale of Trickery, Lust, and Money Power": a gripping tale of the dangers of greed. "Deceitfulness: A Tale of Trickery, Lust, and Money Power" is the creation of published author, Fieona Griffiths, a successful businesswoman and native of Jamaica.
Griffiths writes, "This engaging tale takes us on a journey with an executive in a multinational corporation, who, along with her team, had to skillfully navigate what seemed to them insurmountable challenges and difficulties in a corporate culture ripe with lust, deceit, greed and an insatiable desire for power. The story follows the obstacles they encountered and details how the characters employed biblical principles, corporate strategies, and academics to reorganize the company in the midst of fierce opposition to achieve success. Employers and employees alike will find encouragement or inspiration and perhaps valuable lessons along the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fieona Griffiths' new book pairs her extensive knowledge of business with her love of storytelling to offer readers a one-of-a-kind tale of backroom deals and dangers of the corporate world.
View a synopsis of "Deceitfulness: A Tale of Trickery, Lust, and Money Power" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Deceitfulness: A Tale of Trickery, Lust, and Money Power" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Deceitfulness: A Tale of Trickery, Lust, and Money Power," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing