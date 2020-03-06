DENVER, Pa., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pristine toys from some of the world's finest collections will cross the auction block at Morphy's on March 10-11. More than 1,260 lots will be offered, including 150+ American tin toys, 100+ still and mechanical banks, a fleet of more than 150 cast-iron cars, trains, and hundreds of coveted character and Disney toys. The lineup continues with more than 1,000 fine German tin toys, as well as robots, a sensational array of antique European automata, and a broad selection of horse-drawn cast-iron, Japanese, and pressed steel toys.
Two exceptional, long-held toy collections are featured: the Dr Jeff Landes collection and the Gordon B. Lankton collection.
Jeff Landes began collecting toys in 1975 during his surgical residency in Philadelphia. Throughout his 30-year collecting odyssey, Jeff set his sights on locating the finest available examples – preferably with their original boxes. Now retired, Jeff has decided to downsize and share parts of his fantastic collection with his fellow enthusiasts.
Gordon Lankton is a distinguished mechanical engineer, US Army veteran, and chairman emeritus of the plastics manufacturing company Nypro Inc. Fascinated by antiques and collectibles since childhood, Lankton eventually amassed a collection of well over 1,000 pieces, which will now be enjoyed by new owners bidding at Morphy's.
Any top-notch collection of early comic character toys starts with the magical name of "Disney." At Morphy's March toy event, collectors can expect to encounter wall-to-wall mice. An extremely rare tin wind-up five-finger Mickey Mouse made in Germany for the English market stands an impressive 9 inches tall and has moving pie-eyes and an opening mouth. Extraordinarily rare, it is estimated at $20,000-$40,000.
A Disney favorite that most collectors might only dream of due to its rarity, a Lionel Mickey Mouse Circus train set in its original box includes a Mickey Mouse "barker" figure, key-wound Lionel Lines engine, tender, and cars emblazoned with numerous Disney characters. Unbelievably clean and original, its cardboard segments and tickets are unpunched, with all accessories present. One of few unpunched sets in existence, it is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.
Where mice play, can cats be far away? Leading the cat-and-mouse parade in the Landes collection is a large Chein "Felix Frolic" platform toy with a central Felix figure, two smaller Felix figures, and two red mice completing the entourage. It is one of only four known examples. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000
A tremendous selection of 86 mechanical banks includes many rarities in beautiful condition. A J & E Stevens "The Race Course" or "Horse Race" cast-iron mechanical bank, straight-base variation, is in all-original, near-mint condition. Its original wood factory box retains a crisp, clean illustrated label. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000. A Kyser & Rex Roller Skating bank could reach $20,000-$35,000.
More than 60 cast-iron horse-drawn toys will trot across the auction block, led by a hard-to-find Pratt & Letchworth cast-iron four-seat brake with six passenger figures, pulled by a four-horse team. Estimate: $10,000-$16,000
Two of the sale's highest-estimated lots are a Roullet "Snake Charmer" automaton depicting an exotic dancer with a serpent; and an elegantly dressed Vichy "End of the Century" Man in the Moon (ref. Pg. 68, Automata – The Golden Age by Christian Bailly). Estimate: $30,000-$60,000 each
Yet another great rarity – a Japanese wind-up Mighty Robot with original box – could reach $50,000-$75,000. All but unheard of amongst robot collectors, it has its original box emblazoned with a realistic color depiction of the robot.
