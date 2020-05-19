PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay LLC announced today that healthcare information technology expert Stacey Davis has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Stacey will be playing a key role in the development of FinPay's new market and partnership strategies.
Stacey brings more than 25 years of industry experience to FinPay. Most recently, she oversaw business development at ZL Technologies, a healthcare analytics company focused on information governance and regulatory compliance. She was responsible for driving business and establishing key partnerships across the globe, empowering organizations to take control of their data, reduce risk, and ensure patient trust.
Stacey began her career as an analyst at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Her focus on revenue cycle management in that role allowed her to see firsthand the importance of patient education and engagement, and ignited her passion for optimizing the patient experience. Since then, she has supported the rollout of multi-million dollar electronic health record (EHR) systems at hospitals and crafted partnerships to introduce enterprise analytics technologies to leading health systems, all with an eye to the patient perspective. She transitioned from the provider to vendor space in the middle of her career, leveraging her expertise to help customers meet and exceed strategic goals, manage a diverse team of sales and account managers, and drive the development of patient-centric products and services.
Stacey believes that in order to restore trust in a health system, patients need to be engaged fully and holistically. Her work is fundamentally driven by the notion that patients have the right to transparency and assistance throughout their care experience—from pre-care engagement through post-care collections.
"We are excited to have Stacey join our leadership team", said Tim Kowalski, president and CEO of FinPay. "Stacey brings a unique blend of experience in the health system market coupled with years of experience developing and managing partnership strategies."
About FinPay
FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.
