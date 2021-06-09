PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHO:
Gail Kasper, celebrity spokesperson and PhillyVision TV host
WHAT:
Kasper continues to fight to secure her role as the FIRST FEMALE Ring Announcer for Official Celebrity Boxing match, announces she will donate her ENTIRE fee to THE ATLANTIC CITY RESCUE MISSION, and will make equal donations to a men's charity and animal charity, all out of her own pocket. despite having a signed contract since 11/2020.
WHEN & WHERE:
Despite having been fired by Damon Feldman, CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, Kasper fights to be the RING ANNOUNCER ahead of the SOLD-OUT match on Friday, June 11th match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter at the Showboat Boardwalk Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ.
With all tickets already SOLD, fans can view the historic fight LIVE this Friday evening on Pay Per View.
WHAT MORE:
One of the most powerful voices outside of the ring, viewed by millions of people on both local and national television programs and hired to motivate employees of publicly-traded, multi-billion dollar companies, Kasper first learned only in April 2021 that after spending 10 months promoting and supporting the upcoming June 11, 2021 Official Celebrity boxing event, she was to no longer be a part of the event.
Kasper is still in a race against time, fighting to get her job back, and still collecting signatures on her official online petition at Change.org: http://www.Change.org/TakeAStandWithGailKasper.
Kasper is matching her fee for both a men's nonprofit, Face It Foundation which is dedicated to helping men face and deal with depression, and animal rights charity, Mercy for Animals.
Kasper simply states, "If I was hired to do the job then I'm qualified to do the job, and if I'm qualified to do the job, I should be doing the job. It's that simple."
The fight card for the June 11, 2021 Official Celebrity Boxing match lists the two-time NBA Champion and Olympic star Lamar Odom vs. 90s Pop Star, Dancing with the Stars and Broadway performer Aaron Carter as headliners of the fight.
- For more info on Official Celebrity Boxing: https://officialcelebrityboxing.com
- For more info on Atlantic City Rescue Mission: https://www.acrescuemission.org
- For more information on the Face It Foundation: http://FaceItFoundation.org
- For more Info on Mercy for Animals: http://www.mercyforanimals.org
For more information and to sign GAIL KASPER'S petition:
http://www.Change.org/TakeAStandWithGailKasper
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON GAIL KASPER
FB: @GailKasperFans || Twitter: @GailKasperFans || Instagram: @GailKasper
To set up a time to speak with Gail Kasper, for more info, asset requests and all other inquiries, contact:
PHILLIP NAKOV – Principal, City PR
phillip@cityprinc.com // 747.283.1007
# # #
Media Contact
Phillip Nakov, City PR, Inc., +1 7472831007, phillip@cityprinc.com
SOURCE Gail Kasper