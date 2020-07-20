First_Resource_Bank_Logo.jpg

 By First Resource Bank

EXTON, Pa., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included:

  • Year-to-date net income grew 31% over the prior year
  • Second quarter net income grew 6% over the prior quarter
  • Total loans grew 21% over the last six months
  • PPP loans totaling $58 million closed during the second quarter
  • Total deposits increased 20% over the last six months
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew 67% over the last six months
  • First Resource Bank was named a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal for the second consecutive year

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "The second quarter was unique as we continued to operate and grow First Resource Bank through a global pandemic. We embraced the opportunity to help our existing customers and new customers through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and were highly successful in doing so. Approximately 36% of our PPP loans were for new customers to the Bank and we are working to expand those relationships.  Additionally, our disaster recovery plans, which had been in place for years, worked flawlessly as we were abruptly transitioned to working remotely in mid-March. I am extremely proud of the First Resource Bank team for their hard work and successful outcomes that were generated in the second quarter." 

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $676,987, which compares to $640,139 for the previous quarter and $631,520 for the second quarter of the prior year.

Total interest income grew slightly when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2020. Interest earned from the tremendous loan growth during the second quarter was partially offset by the impact of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in March.

Total interest income rose 4% from $3,819,446 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $3,987,232 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was the result of 25% loan growth when comparing June 30, 2020 to a year prior, partially mitigated by a 75 basis point decline in loan yields when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. This loan yield decline is a result of lower yielding PPP loans booked in the second quarter of 2020 and the full quarter's impact of the Federal Reserve 150 basis point rate cuts in March 2020.

Total interest income was $7,966,767 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a 7% increase over the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense decreased 13% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was driven by a 38 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.

Total interest expense decreased 12% from $1,065,036 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $937,509 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to a 58 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits, which increased 78% when comparing June 30, 2020 to the year prior.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2,013,025, a 1% decrease over the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income was $3,049,723 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $2,904,019 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 5%.  The net interest margin declined 19 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 49 basis points during the second quarter led by a 58 basis point decrease in loan yields to 4.84%. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 31 basis points during the second quarter to 1.30%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5,953,742, an 11% improvement over net interest income of $5,380,437 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This growth was driven by an 8% increase in loan interest income.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $51,045 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, to $51,045 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $634,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $195,078 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Marshall noted, "Management has worked to resolve loan delinquencies and to anticipate future credit challenges. In the first half of 2019, we resolved one large legacy problem loan which led to an unusually high provision for loan losses during that period."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019 and 0.93% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2020 and was unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.41% at March 31, 2020 to 0.36% at June 30, 2020, primarily due to growth in total assets related to PPP loans.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $136,534, as compared to $284,006 for the previous quarter and $262,597 for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $27,100 was received in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $148,000 in the prior quarter and $114,100 in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $420,540 as compared to $418,852 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $175,100 was received in the first six months of 2020 as compared to $114,100 in the first six months of 2019. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans in the first six months of 2020 as compared to $24,463 in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest expense increased $46 thousand, or 2%, in the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy. Non-interest expense increased $221 thousand, or 11%, when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising and other costs.

Non-interest expense increased $618 thousand, or 16%, in the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy, advertising, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower professional fees.

Deposits grew a net $53.4 million, or 20%, from $270.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $324.1 million at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $33.7 million, or 67%, from $50.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $84.5 million at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $6.2 million, or 38%, from $16.3 million at March 31, 2020 to $22.6 million at June 30, 2020. Money market deposits increased $20.8 million, or 21%, from $98.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $119.5 million at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased $7.4 million, or 7%, from $105.0 million at March 31, 2020 to $97.6 million at June 30, 2020. The deposit portfolio grew $54.3 million, or 20%, in the first six months of 2020, with a $44.6 million increase in total checking balances and a $17.1 million increase in money market balances, partially offset by a $7.3 million decline in certificates of deposit balances. Total deposits grew $70.9 million, or 28%, from $253.3 million at June 30, 2019 to $324.1 million at June 30, 2020, with growth in all deposit categories, but notably an 86% increase in total checking deposits. Checking balances represented 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, a significant increase from 23% at December 31, 2019.

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "This tremendous deposit growth in the second quarter was aided by our success with the Paycheck Protection Program; however, ongoing efforts in this area are continuing to generate strong results separate from PPP. Our focus on growing low cost checking deposits has allowed us to reduce our reliance on higher cost certificates of deposit and mitigate compression in the net interest margin."

The loan portfolio grew $54.7 million, or 19%, during the second quarter from $284.3 million at March 31, 2020 to $339.0 million at June 30, 2020, with the majority of that growth in commercial business loans as a result of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. Year-to-date net loan growth in 2020 was $58.8 million, or 21%, with the majority of that growth in commercial business and commercial real estate loans. The loan portfolio grew $68.5 million, or 25%, from $270.5 million at June 30, 2019 to $339.0 million at June 30, 2020, with the majority of that growth in commercial business and commercial real estate loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:


June 30,
2020


Dec. 31,
2019


June 30,
2019







Commercial real estate

$  209,771,247


$  203,427,712


$  187,706,105

Commercial construction

24,698,846


29,353,830


30,313,979

Commercial business

87,958,509


30,805,290


32,868,079

Consumer

16,571,930


16,615,540


19,627,636







Total loans

$  339,000,532


$  280,202,372


$  270,515,799








Total stockholder's equity increased $766 thousand, or 3%, from $28.8 million at March 31, 2020 to $29.5 million at June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income generated and an improvement in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share grew 26 cents, or 3%, to $10.65

Total assets increased $44.6 million, or 13% during the second quarter of 2020, with significant growth in loans funded by deposit growth and deployment of excess cash.


Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)




June 30,
2020


December 31,
2019






Cash and due from banks


$   13,947,416


$     2,516,374

Time deposits at other banks


599,000


599,000

Investments


15,951,495


37,120,798

Loans


339,000,532


280,202,372

Allowance for loan losses


(2,579,224)


(2,507,845)

Premises & equipment


8,515,626


8,675,596

Other assets


9,924,279


9,812,630






Total assets


$ 385,359,124


$ 336,418,925






Non-interest bearing deposits


$   84,483,667


$   50,616,321

Interest-bearing checking


22,556,062


11,797,456

Money market


119,488,321


102,433,910

Time deposits


97,607,971


104,952,207

  Total deposits


324,136,021


269,799,894

Short term borrowings


-


10,896,000

Long term borrowings


24,858,000


21,045,500

Subordinated debt


3,998,838


3,994,591

Other liabilities


2,820,259


2,705,583






Total liabilities


355,813,118


308,441,568






Total stockholders' equity


29,546,006


27,977,357






Total Liabilities &

     Stockholders' Equity


$ 385,359,124


$ 336,418,925


 

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)


Qtr Ended

June 30,

2020

 

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2020

 

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2019

 

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2019

 

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2019







Net interest margin

3.50%

3.69%

3.73%

3.81%

3.85%







Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.41%

0.49%

0.50%

0.89%

0.83%







Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.36%

0.41%

0.42%

0.94%

0.91%







Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.76%***

0.89%

0.90%

0.90%

0.93%







Average loans/Average

   assets

87.4%

84.9%

84.9%

87.2%

87.4%







Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.50%

2.71%

2.75%

2.71%

2.75%







Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted **

$0.24

$0.23

$0.23

$0.25

$0.23







Book value per share

$10.65

$10.39

$10.10

$9.88

$9.63







Total shares outstanding

2,773,686

2,770,755

2,768,729

2,766,330

2,764,241


*  Annualized

** Per share data has been restated to reflect a 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.

*** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.91%

 

Income Statements (unaudited)




 

Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2020


 

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2020


 

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2019


 

Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2019


 

Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2019












INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees


$3,879,732


$3,814,235


$3,819,667


$3,855,582


$3,679,137

Securities


104,900


118,005


129,178


124,908


126,881

Other


2,600


47,295


38,987


18,348


13,428

 Total interest income


3,987,232


3,979,535


3,987,832


3,998,838


3,819,446












INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits


742,578


885,915


930,953


938,804


886,280

Borrowings


127,446


122,116


117,350


130,679


111,271

Subordinated debt


67,485


67,485


67,846


67,845


67,485

 Total interest expense


937,509


1,075,516


1,116,149


1,137,328


1,065,036












Net interest income


3,049,723


2,904,019


2,871,683


2,861,510


2,754,410












Provision for loan losses


51,045


144,033


66,628


84,557


158,992












Net interest income after
provision for loan losses


2,998,678


2,759,986


2,805,055


2,776,953


2,595,418












NON-INTEREST INCOME











BOLI income


37,067


37,050


38,067


38,205


37,965

Referral fee income


27,100


148,000


81,500


107,160


114,100

Gain on sale of SBA loans


-


-


-


-


-

Other


72,367


98,956


100,107


81,304


110,532

 Total non-interest income


136,534


284,006


219,674


226,669


262,597












NON-INTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries & benefits


1,373,036


1,328,471


1,267,867


1,266,493


1,238,114

Occupancy & equipment


228,216


252,370


251,297


189,381


185,402

Professional fees


98,492


92,161


94,744


88,083


101,117

Advertising


64,011


66,278


54,660


82,357


35,401

Data processing


135,936


139,483


127,721


142,587


135,151

Other


396,808


371,641


447,905


376,707


380,297

Total non-interest

     expense


2,296,499


2,250,404


2,244,194


2,145,608


2,075,482












Income before income tax
expense


838,713


793,588


780,535


858,014


782,533












Federal income tax expense


161,726


153,449


152,236


167,285


151,013












Net income


$  676,987


$  640,139


$  628,299


$  690,729


$  631,520












 

Income Statements (unaudited)




 

Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2020


Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2019






INTEREST INCOME





Loans


$   7,693,967


$   7,117,889

Investments


222,905


255,182

Other


49,895


42,738

 Total interest income


7,966,767


7,415,809






INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits


1,628,493


1,686,821

Borrowings


249,562


213,942

Subordinated debt


134,970


134,609

 Total interest expense


2,013,025


2,035,372






Net interest income


5,953,742


5,380,437






Provision for loan losses


195,078


634,944






Net interest income after provision for
loan losses


5,758,664


4,745,493






NON-INTEREST INCOME





BOLI income


74,117


75,420

Referral fee income


175,100


114,100

Gain on sale of SBA loans


-


24,463

Other


171,323


204,869

 Total non-interest income


420,540


418,852






NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries & benefits


2,701,507


2,291,700

Occupancy & equipment


480,586


376,974

Professional fees


190,653


201,286

Advertising


130,289


69,165

Data processing


275,419


262,270

Other non-interest expense


768,449


727,688

Total non-interest expense


4,546,903


3,929,083






Pre-tax income


1,632,301


1,235,262






Tax expense


315,175


232,522






Net income


$   1,317,126


$   1,002,740






About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.                                

