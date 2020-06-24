ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it is expanding its fiber optic network further into the State of Pennsylvania. The project adds over 1,000 route miles of fiber in eastern Pennsylvania, with coverage in Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Scranton, Reading and Wilkes-Barre. The expansion is in direct response to market and customer demand for FirstLight's high quality, fiber-based solutions and will provide businesses along these new routes with access to FirstLight's comprehensive portfolio of services. This project is being led by FirstLight's recently acquired Construction Services team in conjunction with a Pennsylvania-based, outside plant distributor, Comstar Supply Inc., and enhances FirstLight's existing fiber assets in the state.
Exclusively owned and operated by FirstLight, the FirstLight network is designed for ultra-high availability to support today's heavily connected business environment. Backed by high quality, local service and support, FirstLight's fiber network provides customers throughout the Northeast and now in the mid-Atlantic with services including Internet Access, Ethernet, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Cloud and Data Center Connectivity, Cloud Computing Solutions, Unified Communications and Cisco-based Collaboration and Network Solutions.
"At FirstLight, we pride ourselves on providing our growing customer base with high performance, reliable, fiber-based services delivered over our low latency fiber optic network," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Our expansion into eastern Pennsylvania is designed to not only support a wireless carrier's roll out of 5G, but will also provide organizations in industries such as education, healthcare, finance, government, manufacturing and more with access to the superior connectivity solutions that they require to succeed in today's digital world."
"FirstLight is a longstanding, trusted provider throughout the Northeast, so our expansion into Pennsylvania was a natural evolution of our business," remarked Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer at FirstLight. "We look forward to providing carriers and enterprises in Pennsylvania with the superior quality, reliability and performance for which FirstLight is well known."
For more information, visit http://www.firstlight.net.
About FirstLight Fiber
FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.
To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Maura Mahoney
MMahoney@firstlight.net