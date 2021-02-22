PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to the Corinthian Condominiums in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Corinthian Condominiums is a six-story, mid-rise building comprised of 105 units.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the Corinthian," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
This luxury residential building features a full-service fitness center, game room, resident lounge with catering kitchen and conference room. Residents of the Corinthian also benefit from a 24/7 doorman/concierge service and valet parking.
Located just off the Main Line, residents enjoy an easy commute – just minutes to Philadelphia by car or train – and proximity to Philadelphia's many restaurants and shopping.
"Partnering with the Corinthian expands our presence in the Suburban Philadelphia market," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, High-Rise, FirstService Residential. "Our proven track record of providing unmatched board support, sound accounting practices and ability to deliver white glove service are a few of the reasons the Corinthian's board selected FirstService Residential."
