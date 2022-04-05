FirstService Residential Now Managing White Springs at Providence in PA

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to White Springs at Providence in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This new contract consists of Manors at White Springs, a 126-home, multigenerational community; Providence at White Springs, a 200-home, age-restricted community; and White Springs Recreation Center.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with White Springs at Providence," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."

These impressive communities feature numerous amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, bocce and tennis courts, hiking trails and an outdoor pavilion for entertaining.

"The board of White Springs was seeking a management company that had the depth of resources to support their manager, and the community," said Jack Boselli, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, president, Pennsylvania, FirstService Residential. "Also, having direct access to our senior management was paramount to ensure engagement and alignment."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

