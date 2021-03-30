TELFORD, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fres-co System USA, Inc., a leader in flexible packaging, announced it has expanded its packaging printing services with the addition of digital printing capabilities. Digital printing complements Fres-co's traditional flexographic and rotogravure printing services, broadening the options available to customers in the coffee, food, pet food, and chemical industries.
Traditional printing methods require fees for plates or cylinders and typically require high minimum order quantities. That requirement poses challenges for companies that prefer custom-printed packaging—a major differentiator at the point of purchase—but only need smaller quantities for each product SKU. By accommodating lower quantities than traditional methods, Fres-co's digital printing service makes custom printing a feasible option for a wider range of packaging applications.
"With digital printing, the possibilities are wide open for companies that need to custom-print their packaging in smaller quantities—whether it's a seasonal coffee flavor, a regional food item, a private label product sold exclusively through one retailer, or other situations that require a lower quantity than traditional printing allows," says Kevin McRae, Fres-co director of sales. "As a leader in the flexible packaging market, Fres-co is excited to expand our comprehensive line of packaging services with this important addition."
Fres-co's digital printing can be done on a faster timeline than traditional printing, enabling companies to respond quickly to new market opportunities or launch seasonal or limited-time products with less lead time. With no printing plates or cylinders to change, digital printing allows for more flexibility of the package's artwork, meaning companies can test new designs or colors, change logos or other branding elements as needed, or even personalize every single package.
Digital printing is available for a variety of Fres-co packaging for coffee, food, pet food, and chemicals—including pre-made side gusseted bags like the CORNERSEAL® and back fin seal bags, pre-made pouches such as stand-up and flat pouches, and rollstock. Essential features such as Fres-co's industry leading degassing valve, as well as tin ties or press-to-seal reclose options, can be added to any digitally printed packaging, which will be available in various material structures based on product protection needs.
For details about Fres-co's new digital printing capabilities or its full line of flexible packaging solutions, visit online at http://www.fresco.com/custom-digital-printing/ or contact the company at 215-721-4600 or contact@fresco.com.
About Fres-co System USA, Inc.
Fres-co System USA is a one-stop flexible packaging shop, supplying machines, materials, service, technology and innovation. Founded in 1978, Fres-co provides single-source flexible packaging system solutions to the Coffee, Dry Food, Liquid Food and Beverage, Industrial, and Pet Food industries. Fres-co innovations have been adopted by Fortune 500 companies, as well as famous specialty brands in America. The company has two facilities in the United States. To learn more, visit https://www.fresco.com/.
Media Contact
Abby Possinger, Fres-co System USA, 215-721-4600, apossinger@fresco.com
SOURCE Fres-co System USA