MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Penny's Pennies": a touching story about a young girl named Penny who learns a significant lesson from God one night that involves her penny collection. "Penny's Pennies" is the creation of published author Florence MacKinnon, a devoted follower of God and a passionate writer.
MacKinnon shares, "Penny loved collecting pennies because they shared a name. She thought shiny new pennies were from heaven and that angels dropped them on the ground for her to find. Penny kept only one lucky penny in her change purse. When Penny found a new shiny penny, it became her new lucky penny. She put her old lucky penny and every dull-looking penny into her collection jars.
"Penny separated her collection into two jars on top of her dresser in her bedroom. One had her favorite shiny pennies, the other the dull ones. One night the full moon shined through Penny's bedroom window, making her shiny pennies sparkle. Penny did something before she fell asleep. When Penny woke up, she felt bad, and she knew God really did know everything. Find out what Penny did before bed and what God taught her in her dream!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Florence MacKinnon's new book is perfect for parents and teachers to use in instilling to children the essence of godliness, faith, and learning from mistakes in life.
"Penny's Pennies" is a worthwhile read that contains Christian values every child of God must keep within their hearts.
View the synopsis of "Penny's Pennies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Penny's Pennies" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Penny's Pennies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
