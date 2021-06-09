MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words Of Encouragement": a poetry book that heartens the spirit with a collective message of cheer. "Words Of Encouragement" is the creation of published author Florence Peterson, a lifelong poet from Chester, Pennsylvania. She is a sister to nine other siblings, all girls, a mother of one daughter, whose name is Danielle and the grandmother of two, whose names are Seoni and Taraji.

Peterson shares, "Words of Encouragement are those words that can make you laugh, bring peace to your heart, and bring warmth into your souls."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Florence Peterson's new book invites its readers to surrender their weariness in exchange for great encouragement. Life is tough, which is why hearts grow tired and spirits get exhausted. Everyone needs a boost every now and then, and that is why this book is a welcome reprieve.

With heartfelt poems that expound on the truth of Scripture, this book offers those who are burning out an opportunity to slow down, reorient their souls toward God, and be refreshed.

View a synopsis of "Words Of Encouragement" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Words Of Encouragement" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Words Of Encouragement," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

