"Reflections: Curated by Kenneth Hase": a potent assortment of personal poems. "Reflections: Curated by Kenneth Hase" is the creation of published author Florine Hase.
Kenneth Hase shares, "This book Reflections written by my mom is about her life. As she wrote down the words that didn't rhyme but had so much meaning, reflecting on the words brought her comfort.
"Sometimes words were hard to come by. She often felt unloved, unwanted, and not needed. It was a difficult life for her, but she did the best she could.
"What you have read, she wouldn't have wanted to make you sad.
"She wanted these writings to bring people joy and peace in their heart and soul.
"For life is short, filled with ups and downs. We do the best we can, for love goes on!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Florine Hase's new book is an engaging anthology of life's trials and triumphs.
Readers will enjoy a series of thoughtful and passionate lyrical writings inspired by defining moments in Florine's life.
