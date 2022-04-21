"How to Experience Spiritual Birth and Growth that Qualifies One to Live in New Jerusalem" from Christian Faith Publishing author Floyd L. Mathews Sr. is a thought-provoking discussion of how one can grow spiritually in order to achieve God's promise in the end.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Experience Spiritual Birth and Growth that Qualifies One to Live in New Jerusalem": a potent reminder of the importance of following God's directives. "How to Experience Spiritual Birth and Growth that Qualifies One to Live in New Jerusalem" is the creation of published author Floyd L. Mathews Sr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent thirty-four years as an engineer in the petroleum industry before retiring.
Mathews Sr. shares, "One of the greatest desires of all humankind is to gain a vision of what is to come at the end of this earthly journey called life. What is it that awaits humankind beyond the grave? What comes next? Where do we go from here? What does the God of Israel have in store for born-again believers in His Son Jesus when our journey on earth is complete? Whether you are a born-again believer in Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord or a creature with the desire to experience a physical and spiritual change in your current lifestyle, this book is written for you. The Holy Spirit has blessed me with the vision needed to fashion this book to be a guiding light for those who have a desire to experience spiritual birth and growth in this life that will qualify a person to spend eternity in New Jerusalem. The purpose of this book is to assist you in getting to know the gatekeeper to New Jerusalem (Jesus), learn of His guidance, directions, protection, and commands on your life, and apply them to your lifestyle. This book has also been fashioned to give you a vision of what awaits believers in New Jerusalem. I challenge you to read this book, get a vision of what's to come for born-again believers in Jesus as the Christ, and apply it to your lifestyle in the interest of being qualified to spend eternity with the God of Israel in New Jerusalem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Floyd L. Mathews Sr.'s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the fine points made within.
Mathews shares in hopes of empowering others to live a Godly life in anticipation of reaching New Jerusalem.
