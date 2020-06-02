PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today published its 2019 sustainability report themed 'Tomorrow's Harvest' that outlines progress toward the 2025/2030 sustainability goals that were announced last year.
"At FMC, we are committed to delivering sustainable innovations to help growers defend against destructive insects, invasive weeds and the threat of disease," says Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer of FMC. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of food security and we take our role in supporting growers very seriously. Sustainability will continue to inform and guide our commercial and investment strategies as we look toward the future."
This year's report underscores FMC's commitment to producing food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population through any challenge that comes our way. The past few months have served as a reminder that when addressing tomorrow's challenges, the status quo is not an option.
"While we are proud of our 2019 sustainability achievements, we continue to challenge ourselves to create a better world," said Linda Froelich, director of corporate sustainability at FMC. "We are focused on continuously improving our sustainability profiles in all areas of the company while engaging with our global employees and communities. We are all connected, and we are innovative and resilient. We will persevere through any challenge."
Additional information about FMC's sustainability progress and goals, including an online copy of the 2019 report, is available at FMCsustainability.com.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.
