CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strainsert now offers two load pin optional features: One, the Analog 4-20 mA Strain Gage Module and two, the DSC (DCell) Digital Strain Gage Module; both of which are mounted inside a Strainsert force sensor in either a single bridge, dual bridge or biaxial configuration.
The major advantages include:
- Eliminates the need for external signal conditioner and interconnections
- Ideal for both single and multiple sensor systems
- Miniature package that fits within Strainsert force sensor body
- Targeted for sensor applications which require transmission over long distances
- Optimal for applications in the Aerospace, Marine, Industrial Weighing and Automotive industries
The Analog 4-20 mA Strain Gage Module converts bridge sensor output into a 4-20 mA current loop. It can be powered by a standard DC power supply (7.5 to 36VDC) and is measured by remote instrumentation. Outputs can be configured for either UniPolar or Bi-Polar operation.
The DSC (DCell) Digital Strain Gage Module offers up to 500 readings/second. It converts a bridge sensor output into a digital signal and communicates using standard or custom bus protocols. Outputs include RS-485 and CAN. Protocols include ASCII, CAN and Modbus. Software tools are also included for interfacing with device configuration, calibration, datalogging and recording.
As Tim Foley, President of Strainsert, states, "The optional features for load pins provide additional capability, flexibility and support for our customers."
About Strainsert Company
Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA and established over six decades ago, Strainsert is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of force sensors products, including load cells, load pins, tension links, force sensing bolts/studs, instruments and force measurement systems. Strainsert is a pioneer in the force sensor industry, with numerous patented designs made possible by innovative internal strain gaging processes and an unsurpassed dedication to engineering and, customer requirements.. Strainsert is AS9100 / ISO 9001:2008 certified.
