PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ForMotiv, a leading behavioral data science and intent scoring platform, announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
"We're excited about this new partnership with Guidewire to continue to expand our reach in insurance," said Bill Conners, CEO of ForMotiv. "We have worked hard for four-plus years establishing a footprint with leading carriers – and are excited to be a part of Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program."
Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.
"ForMotiv's digital behavioral intelligence solution leverages machine learning to produce data analytics and scoring, enabling insurers to quickly view users' clickstreams on their apps, which can accelerate underwriting and claims analytics," said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. "We are thrilled to welcome ForMotiv and its innovative technology to our program so our mutual customers can raise the bar in leveraging their user data."
With its industry-leading behavioral data capture and intent scoring solution, ForMotiv works with carriers to help them analyze and monitor customer and agent digital behavior while accurately predicting user intent in real-time. ForMotiv provides robust behavioral reporting and analytics as well as a granular behavioral dataset leverageable across multiple departments. Armed with instant intent scoring and deterministic behavioral signaling, carriers can confidently predict buying intent, identify risk and nondisclosure, and expand their accelerated underwriting offerings to genuine users while dynamically intervening on applications requiring further qualification.
ForMotiv's real-time predictive behavioral analytics enable next-generation dynamic experiences, or SmartApps, that adapt to individual users based on their behavior. Its suite of products ranges from robust data capture and behavioral analytics to signaling and intent scoring. Carriers can leverage ForMotiv's expansive behavioral dataset for both offline and real-time use cases.
About ForMotiv
ForMotiv is the only Behavioral Science Platform on the market that enables leading insurance companies to accurately and instantly predict user intent, in real-time. Our solution helps carriers improve digital customer & agent experiences, increase conversions, reduce risk & fraud, and more by analyzing users' digital body language (consisting of thousands of behavioral micro-expressions i.e. keystrokes, mouse movements, hesitation, corrections, copy/paste, and 150+ additional user engagement signals) while users engage with digital applications and claims forms to identify genuine, confused, risky or other behavior. Armed with real-time intent intelligence, ForMotiv carrier customers create next-generation dynamic experiences that adapt to individual users based on their intent. ForMotiv works with Marketing, Risk, Fraud, Data Science, Underwriting, Digital Strategy, and Claims teams. To learn more, visit ForMotiv.com.
