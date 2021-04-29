MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Bad Apple in the Garden": an illustrated tale of the Garden. "One Bad Apple in the Garden" is the creation of published author, Forrist Willis, a city worker currently in Charlotte, NC.

Willis shares,

"The Lord planted,

A perfect love,

Seed of Adam and Eve,

To be fruitful,

Heaven and Earth,

Adam fell,

Painted the future,

Between good and evil,

One bad apple,

Seed of the serpent,

Eve tricks Adam,

Biting the bad apple,

To be like God,

So she can be,

The prettiest girl

In the garden,

Adam disobeys,

To the Lord,

The whole world,

Became darkness,

Seed of light,

Came down from heaven,

Jesus Christ,

Rest our soul,

To that perfect love,

Adam and Eve,

Once had."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Forrist Willis' new book is an engaging lyrical tale of how Adam and Eve fell from grace.

With creative illustrations and an enjoyably rhythmic writing style, Willis hopes to encourage young children to appreciate their faith and remember the importance of the Bible.

View a synopsis of "One Bad Apple in the Garden" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "One Bad Apple in the Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "One Bad Apple in the Garden", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

