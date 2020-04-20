CARLISLE, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad is excited to announce the release of the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, 6th Edition. Creating the 6th Edition of the Standards was a tremendous undertaking of over two years involving the dedicated contribution of hundreds of volunteers.
On the new Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad The Forum on Education Abroad Vice President for Programs, Training and Services, Natalie A. Mello said: "This is the first time that the updating of the Standards has been so inclusive. The Forum looked to best practices put forth by ANSI and ISO as we developed and followed the process."
This 6th Edition of the Standards includes updated guidance on a number of key issues including: equity, diversity and inclusion, collaboration and transparency, and post program integration.
"We are exceedingly proud of the latest edition of the Standards, which represent an immense collective effort between The Forum staff and membership. We believe these new Standards provide a valuable framework for the field of education abroad as we face into the future," said Enda Carroll Forum Board of Directors' Chair and Associate Director, UCD Global, University College Dublin.
"To enhance users' experience with the 6th Edition of the Standards, we created a companion publication, Meeting the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad: Prompts for Self-Assessment," said Melissa Torres, President and CEO of The Forum on Education Abroad.
The Standards will be released on The Forum's website to coincide with the 16th Annual Conference taking place virtually April 21-23, 2020.
About The Forum on Education Abroad:
About The Forum on Education Abroad:

The Forum on Education Abroad cultivates educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world. The Forum on Education Abroad is recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization for the field of education abroad. The Forum's 800+ institutional members are committed to improving education abroad and to implementing the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, established by practitioners in our field. The Forum on Education Abroad is hosted on Dickinson College's campus.