CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As snow, ice and freezing temperatures wreak havoc on the Sun Belt, Americans across the South are struggling to stay warm and safely protect their homes from a rare bout of extreme winter weather.
Eamon Lynch, director of warranty service from Power Home Remodeling, the nation's largest full-service exterior home remodeler, has assembled the following critical tips:
Seal drafty windows. Drafty windows are one of the most common culprits of a home's energy loss and a dangerous waste in times of power outages. Unlock each window in your house and operate them as normal — opening, closing and locking them. If your windows are properly locked but you can still feel cold air seeping in from the outside, you need to seal those "air leaks" before your interior heat escapes out. A quick solution to seal those gaps is to tape a plastic sheet around the perimeter of your window using painter's tape (avoid using duct tape, which can damage your paint or stain your interior casing).
Insulate your pipes. In southern states and regions with warmer climates, pipes aren't typically insulated or equipped to handle frigid temperatures. Bursting pipes can be one of the greatest reasons for concern during extreme weather so adding your own insulation can be paramount in ensuring your home's and your own safety. If you have a pool, you likely have everything you need for a temporary fix lying around your house: foam pool noodles make great insulators. Take one, cut it lengthwise, and you can easily fit it around any pipes on your exterior walls. Be careful, however, not to place the foam noodles near open flames (like pilot lights) or flammable heating sources.
Clear winter debris the safe way. Knocking down icicles and winter debris from your roof and gutters seems like a simple task, but it's important to tackle this cleanup the right way. Never stand on your roof or directly under the eave, especially an icy one. Instead, from the ground, use a broom with a soft-bristled brush and gently knock off any icicles. (You can also do this from inside your window if the icicles are higher up.) It's tempting to use a heavy tool like a hammer or an ax to smash them off your siding, but doing so can not only be more dangerous, it can cause significant damage to your roof and siding that'll require costly repairs.
Heat up your doorway. If you're not accustomed to seeing big snow banks outside your door, it can seem intimidating to look out and see nothing but blankets of snow or ice. But don't try to force your door open into all of that buildup or you can risk damaging your door. Instead, use a hair dryer and carefully heat the air surrounding your doorframe; that'll allow you to open your door just enough to slip out so you can shovel away the snow more safely from outside.
