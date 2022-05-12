"Bioethical False Truths: Egoistic and Relativistic Autonomy vs. Christian and Ubuntu Relational Autonomy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Fr. Leonard Tumaini Chuwa, PhD is a thought-provoking and articulate look at autonomy and how it relates to morality.
Fr. Leonard Tumaini Chuwa, PhD, a Catholic priest scholar working for the ascension. He has worked as the director of formation, director of spiritual care, and director of ethics. Chuwa is National Association of Catholic Chaplains Ethics Commission member, as well as a member of the Florida Catholic Conference's Committee for End-of-Life Care. Currently, he is the Ascension's director of ethics integration for the States of Tennessee, Maryland and New York. Chuwa also has two Bachelor of Arts degrees in philosophy and theology from Urbaniana University in Rome; a Master of Arts degree in theology and religious studies from John Carroll Jesuit University in Cleveland, Ohio; and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in bioethics and health-care ethics from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Chuwa shares, "Autonomy is either relational or it does not exist at all. All life is irreducibly relational and human personhood is helplessly engaging and being engaged by all life. Significant as individual personal consciousness is, consciousness of others as fellow selves is a higher form of consciousness. It is the other selves that define and affirm the autonomous individual. Relationality is the basis of autonomy. This work claims that autonomy should not undermine relationality and that individual good is based on common good. Overemphasizing autonomy may lead to moral relativism, hence ethical anarchism. Veracity ought to be the proto-principle of bioethics."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fr. Leonard Tumaini Chuwa, PhD's new book offers readers a compelling discussion of unity and individuality.
Chuwa draws from his experience as a distinguished public speaker on different bioethical issues to present this engaging discussion.
