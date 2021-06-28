MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Throw No More Stones: A Quasi-Autobiography": a unique narrative of life and faith. "Throw No More Stones: A Quasi-Autobiography" is the creation of published author Frank Conte, who was born in Italy before moving to America in 1938 at the age of two. He is a retired industrial designer who enjoys gardening and painting.
Conte shares, "I don't have all the answers. I make no claim how I came to perceive should replace today's acceptable understanding of the Bible. But what I do know is one thing I do know—out of nearly eight billion humans on earth, of necessity, no two were ever appointed to think or act precisely alike. But since souls were created in the image of God, humans inevitably followed suit, meaning humans are intelligent. However, without solid evidence to back up questions of human life mysteries, who is qualified to proclaim what is truth and what is not? So as a novitiate, curiosity beckoned me to strive. However, it has taken me forty-seven years of on-again, off-again studying, fifteen years of that to undergo a skill I did not possess, that as an author. I stood fast in my pursuit to try to do the best I could, especially to share with those who are likewise disadvantaged. Anything and everything becomes possible if one is stimulated enough. There is nothing to fear, for everything in life has a purpose. Not comfortable as a proselytizer, but if my effort in some way could motivate at least just one other soul among the eight billion, I consider this struggle of mine justified.
"This book is dedicated to all herein mentioned and then some authors who played a crucial role in my understanding what the meaning of life is all about."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Conte's new book is an engaging consideration of what God has in store for creation.
With personal tales and spiritual expounding, the author welcomes readers to a thought-provoking consideration of life.
