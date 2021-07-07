MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lion, the Lamb, and the Dawn of Christianity": a gripping and potent work of historical fiction that adds original concepts to the major events of the Christian Bible. "The Lion, the Lamb, and the Dawn of Christianity" is the creation of published author, Frank Dilorenzo.
Author Frank Dilorenzo writes, "It was twilight over the forest outside Rome. Atilius squatted behind some low bushes and drew back his bow. He aimed for the animal's eye. Donatus, his ten-year-old son, knelt behind him, aligning his sight with the shaft of the arrow. He marveled at his father's strength in pulling the cord of the thick bow to his shoulder. The arrowhead followed the slow, unsuspecting movement of the fox until…Atilius released the bow. He and his son watched the arrow as it pierced clean through the fox's head at the temples. An excited Donatus ran to the carcass, lifting it by its tail. He was still short, so he couldn't raise it high enough to keep the fox's head from dragging on the ground."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Dilorenzo's new book allows readers to interact with the characters in order to provide the opportunity to compare them to their own mantra. Readers will experience Roman life, war, conversion, martyrdom, and the feelings of the first "Christians" as they await the Pentecost.
Readers will step into the skin of some powerful men who encounter the living Christ and are converted by him. The book explores questions like, "Why were they converted?", "What did they feel?", "Why were the words of Jesus relevant to them?", "How did the centurion come by the faith that Jesus called 'the greatest he had seen in all Israel'?", and "How did the Pentecost transform a small number of fearful followers into blazing evangelists?"
