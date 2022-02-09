MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Scarred on Both Sides": a potent tale of how choices and lack of action have affected two men. "Scarred on Both Sides" is the creation of published author, Frank Houston.
Houston shares, "Scarred on Both Sides is a story of growth, maturity, and love that shows the ability to mature in the face of our fears. It is about two cousins who were scarred and too ashamed to admit their fears and guilt. One cousin, the villain, mistakenly burned down his grandmother's house but somehow dodged the blame that was put on the other cousin. The true victim was haunted for years with the curiosity of the truth but never wavered through the false accusations or the physical abuse forced upon him. The other cousin was frightened and ashamed of the truth that he held inside for many years. He was too immature to confront his demons, which caused much psychological second-guessing and abuse. They were both scarred on both sides.
"Frank Houston attempts to use the characters to enlighten an example of self-evaluation and growth. He prays Scarred on Both Sides will enlighten the inner man therapeutically and spiritually to understand how to best move forward from unresolved issues. He intends for Scarred on Both Sides to influence families, communities, and the country to move forward with positive energy and responsibility to oneself and others. Scarred on Both Sides."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Houston's new book will challenge and engage the mind as readers consider the important messages layered within a compelling fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Scarred on Both Sides" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
