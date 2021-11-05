MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Did God Seat Me Next to the Toilet?": a nostalgic and inspiring reminder of why one must keep God present in every moment. "Why Did God Seat Me Next to the Toilet?" is the creation of published author Frank J. Nice, who has practiced as a consultant, lecturer, and author on medications and breastfeeding for forty-five years. Nice holds a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy, a Master's Degree in Pharmacy Administration, a Master's and a Doctorate Degrees in Public Administration, and Certification in Public Health Pharmacy. He retired after forty-three years of government service, including thirty years of distinguished service with the US Public Health Service, twenty-nine years at the National Institutes of Health, and five years at the Food and Drug Administration. Deeply committed to the success and development of Haiti, Nice founded and continues to support a thirteen-grade school and orphanage for five hundred and fifty students, including over fifty orphans. He has organized over seventy medical missions to Haiti, participating in twenty-four of the missions personally.
Nice shares, "Our God is a God who is in total control of all that happens to the whole world and to each of us individually. God can allow or prevent bad things from happening. Of course, most of us desire that God would prevent bad things from happening. When we are seated next to the toilet on an airplane, we pretty much assume that God could care less whether we are seated next to the toilet or are seated in first class. Yet God controls every single action that occurs in the world, or He would not be God.
"When we are seated next to the toilet of life, we discover, as Job did, that God allowed this to happen for all things to work together for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. God's plan for us, who trust in Him, are to prosper us and not to harm us but to give us hope and a future.
"The purpose of this book is to show that no matter how bad the evil and sin that confront us, God is in total control, and His words of promise to us will be fulfilled. On this earth, you may lose all that you have: family; friends, wealth, health, possessions, dignity, and told to curse God and die, as Job was. Through God's grace and mercy, you can endure as Job endured.
"Do not think that Job endured only because God knew him as a 'blessed man who lives righteously.' You and I are most certainly not of the character of Job, but God has seated us next to the same toilet of life where Job was seated. Because God is always nearby during our trials (He told Job that), we will discover God's specific plan for us when He does seat us next to the toilet, whether it be on the plane or on the earth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank J. Nice's new book will challenge readers' faith and encourage them to continue to seek God even when things seem dire.
Nice offers readers a private look into the peaks and valleys of a life lived in pursuit of understanding God's plan.
Consumers can purchase "Why Did God Seat Me Next to the Toilet?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why Did God Seat Me Next to the Toilet?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing