"The Book of Revelation Made Plain and Clear" from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank L. Thomas is a thought-provoking examination of key scripture that is often overlooked or misunderstood.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Revelation Made Plain and Clear": an articulate examination of Revelation. "The Book of Revelation Made Plain and Clear" is the creation of published author Frank L. Thomas, the founding pastor of Berean Calvary Chapel in Kirkville, New York, who has served as a local church pastor for forty years. He has been married to his wife, Vi, for fifty years, and together they have two children and eleven grandchildren. Before entering the ministry, Thomas was a high school science teacher and principal. He holds a BS and MS in education and a PhD in expository preaching.
Thomas shares, "The Book of Revelation Made Plain and Clear is intended to remove all apprehension and hesitation from reading the great book of Revelation. Frank Thomas's simple and straightforward treatment clears away much of the confusion and misunderstanding that has for so long been associated with this wonderful book of prophecy. Applying an easy-to-understand and chronological approach, The Book of Revelation Made Plain and Clear is a fresh and unique look at Revelation and will enable every Bible student to find the hope and encouragement that it was meant to offer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank L. Thomas's new book will offer welcome clarification for students of the Bible who seek a clearer picture of Revelation.
Thomas shares in hopes of aiding others in their study of God's word to find the true message within Revelation.
