MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Keys to Your Financial Freedom": a compelling key towards good financial management and a secured future. "The Keys to Your Financial Freedom" is the creation of published author Frank R. Aceto, the founder, financial consultant, and developer of the largest recreational community ever developed in northern New Jersey.
Aceto writes, "Your author has an extensive and successful sixty-year career in the financial industry serving as a financial valuation consultant for the Federal Department of Justice in the development of the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. In 1956, he was CEO and financial officer of the Blue Mountain Lakes, a ten-thousand-acre development. Then in 1976, he was elected CEO of Tockswood Lake Campsites and its public offering (IPO) with Johnny 'Tarzan' Weissmuller and pole vault champion, Donald Bragg, on his board of directors. He is a successful author and also served as a financial lecturer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank R. Aceto's new book is a helpful beginner's manual that will course the readers through pages of instruction and insight that can lead them to a better financial life.
View a synopsis of "The Keys to Your Financial Freedom" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Keys to Your Financial Freedom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Keys to Your Financial Freedom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing