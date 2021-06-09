MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tummy Troubles": a comforting discussion of digestive illness. "Tummy Troubles" is the creation of published author, Frank R. Smith, who has suffered from significant digestive illness for many years and hopes to help others with similar difficulties.
Smith shares, "Take a journey with a preteen boy who is living with a digestive disorder he refers to as a tummy that acts funny. Listen to his advice on what he does to control his symptoms and live his life despite the difficulty of living with tummy troubles. His mom and dad have tummy trouble of their own, and this boy shares their advice as well.
Digestive disorders are plaguing a significant portion of the population around the world, and because people are too embarrassed or simply unwilling to talk about them, the problem is growing worse in a society that largely refuses to acknowledge how serious this problem is becoming. This can be especially difficult for a child with such a condition who has to deal with this confusing situation that no one wants to talk about. As if growing pains alone are not bad enough.
This book is intended to create a more open awareness of this growing problem and to offer hope and insight for the children who are wondering why they can't eat the same foods as their friends, why their tummies act funny whenever they become nervous, what is causing them to go the bathroom so often, and what in the world are they to do about it. The time has come for us to lift the veil of guilt and shame over this growing problem and start talking about solutions. This book may not have all the answers, but it gives us a place to start, and from there, healing and hope are possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank R. Smith's new book is an important opportunity to discuss the emotions children may experience when dealing with a digestive illness.
With a compassionate tone and firsthand knowledge, Smith writes in hopes of comforting young sufferers of digestive illnesses.
View a synopsis of "Tummy Troubles" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Tummy Troubles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tummy Troubles", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing