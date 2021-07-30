MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Called to Serve": an encouraging story of perseverance. "Called to Serve" is the creation of published author Frank Sallier, a graduate of Long Beach College, American Broadcasting School, and, most recently in 1993, a graduate of American Baptist Seminary School.
Sallier shares, "I had to travel through some very dark places to finally arrive to the light of my destination. And once I arrived, I found that I was still confused as to which direction I would go.
"This book is about that journey, along with the trials and tribulations I went through. It is not a blueprint to show you how to avoid some of your trials of life, but it is written only to let you know that you are not alone, as well as to inform you that if you would only lend an ear to what God is telling you, the rough spots in your journey will be made smooth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Sallier's new book is an inspiring story of overcoming life's obstacles through faith.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be experiencing difficulties to lean into faith and find a path forward.
