As 38 tons of ice took shape at Chambersburg's 20th IceFest, Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) invited more than 300 local businesses, non-profits, tourism partners, and municipalities to join a county-wide effort to celebrate America250PA. During the special IceFest Mixer, co-hosted by Cumberland Valley Business Alliance, FCVB focused attention on America250PA, Pennsylvania's commemoration of the semiquincentennial of America.
Jaclyn Victor, America250PA director of partnerships and engagements, asked Franklin Countians to help make 2026 E.P.I.C. Epic is an acronym for educate, preserve, innovate, and celebrate and embodies the spirit of Pennsylvania's celebration.
As one of the original colonies of America, Pennsylvania is the literal birthplace of American freedom. With many stories, contributions, and dreams to share in the celebration, the Commonwealth formed a commission in 2018 to coordinate the statewide commemoration. America250PA is dedicated to celebrating the history and diversity of the Commonwealth and to recognizing Pennsylvania's essential contributions to America—past, present, and future.
America250PA is pairing the Liberty Bell and art to create Bells Across Pennsylvania. Local artists will execute their designs to celebrate the semiquincentennial in their locale. Another statewide effort brings attention to Liberty Trees, the gathering place of colonial Patriots during the Revolutionary War.
All 67 counties of Pennsylvania have an opportunity to be part of the commemoration and highlight contributions to Pennsylvania and the nation. The Franklin County Commissioners adopted a resolution to support America250PA on September 8, 2021. FCVB is leading the effort to build awareness of America250. Anyone with a connection to Franklin County, present or past, is invited to join the effort. Share the commemoration, formally adopt a resolution, sponsor an event, or share ideas to make 2026 truly epic.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more...plan a visit soon at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 866.646.8060.
Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com
