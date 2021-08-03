CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy Franklin County's 100-year-old sweet, golden treasure, Chambersburg Peaches! Near and far, Chambersburg is known for delectable, juicy peaches found in many orchards in and around the South-Central Pennsylvania county. What makes these peaches so desirable? Franklin County has the rich soil and ideal climate for these sought-after peaches, such as the Redhaven peach, often compared to the Georgia peach. Other well-loved peaches that are in peak harvest through Labor Day are the Donut Peach, White Peach, Cresthaven, Sunhigh, and Baby Gold with freestone, cling-free and clingstone varieties.
Stumped on what to do with your yummy peaches aside from just sinking your teeth into the soft and juicy fruit? Peach fans love making jam, in-fact that is one of the first uses for peaches grown in the area. It's a great fruit to use for jam because the entire fruit including the skins and pits can be used during the process and the sweetness makes for a perfect jam! Thinking outside the box (or crate), peaches can top sundaes, milkshakes, funnel cakes, donuts or fill a warm pie or cobbler. Peach lovers also get creative and make salsas and bar-b-que sauces with locally sourced Chambersburg peaches.
August is National Peach Month and Chambersburg peaches are celebrated throughout Franklin County. On Saturday, August 7th and 14th visit Country Creek Produce Farm for the Pick & Play Peach Festival! Enjoy peach treats, pick your own peaches from their peach orchard, and visitors can feed the farm animals and play on the slides, jump pads, zip lines, mountain slide and more! On August 21st head to Fort Loudoun for the 10th Annual Peach Festival from 9 AM – 3 PM for a day full of peachy fun including musical entertainment, food, kids activities, magic, reptile and puppet shows throughout the day and of course lots of peaches!
Franklin County is loaded with farm stands for all to quench their cravings and take home fresh, orchard-to-hand peaches! Peaches can be purchased at Tracey's Orchard, Shatzer's Orchard Fruit Market, Hess Orchard, Andrew's Orchard and Farm Market, Country Creek Produce Farm and farm stands, Jim's Farmers Market, Country Breeze Farm Market and many other locally owned grocery stores, markets, and roadside stands. For a full list and details on Franklin County markets and fruit stands check out the "Franklin Fresh Food & Dining Guide" here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on peaches and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
