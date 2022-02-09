CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outdoors was cold, but inside Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) was keeping everyone warm and cozy with the first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The Open Mic began the eighth year of the musical competition. Held in the Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, overlooking the square of Chambersburg, an audience of ninety-six enjoyed fifteen performances. All performers sang a cappella or carried instruments onstage and performed unplugged. Performers vie to win the grand prize of $500 and a chance to sing on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse immediately before the 1864 Rebirth of Chambersburg event on July 16, 2022.
The first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2022 passed through seven performers to Round 1. Round 1 is set for June 4 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg. The acts moving on in the competition are Willeby Hayes, Bekah Foster, K. Kamplain, Sullivan Shaffer, Whispering Creek Bluegrass, Mariam Mason, and Survive the Conspiracy.
FCVB invites performers to join upcoming A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mics on February 23, 7 PM-9 PM, at 633 Brewing Co. on Walnut Street in Waynesboro and March 24, 6 PM-8 PM, at TBC Brewing on 3rd Street in Chambersburg. Two more open mics will be set in April and May.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
