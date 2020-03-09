CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation, the bank holding company of F&M Trust, recently announced the appointment of Kevin Craig as a Director of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust. With his appointment to the Board of Directors, Craig was named a member of the company's Audit, Asset-Liability and Credit Risk Oversight committees.
Craig currently serves as the CEO and co-owner of Pro-Cut Construction Services, Inc. He is a former owner and President of DriveKore, Inc. Initially hired as the CFO in 1997, Craig purchased DriveKore in 1999 and sold the distribution arm of the business in 2019.
Prior to his tenure at DriveKore, Craig worked as a top financial officer at three venture capital-backed companies from 1992 to 1997.
A graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting, Craig worked from 1987 to 1992 at Ernst & Young, where he was responsible for auditing community banks. Active in the community, Craig is the Treasurer of the West Shore Country Club.
"We welcome Kevin as our newest Director. His many successful years as a CPA combined with his deep industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to the company's Board. We look forward to Kevin's contributions as a Director as we continue to build on the bank's strong momentum," said Timothy G. Henry, President and CEO of F&M Trust.
G. Warren Elliott, Chairman of the Board for Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust added: "I am pleased to welcome Kevin to our Board of Directors. He is an accomplished business leader and brings experience to the Board that will be invaluable to the future of the company. On behalf of the Board, we are all looking forward to working with him."
"I am honored to join the Board of Directors and eager to work alongside the other Directors to help guide this exceptional organization as it continues to grow," said Craig. "Together, we will continue to deliver value for our shareholders."
Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.3 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.
