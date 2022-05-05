"State of the Christian Church" from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Bernal is an articulate argument for the need for the modern church to turn back to the simplicity of the first-century church in order to truly honor God's intentions.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "State of the Christian Church": a potent call to spiritual arms for believers to return to the basics of Christianity. "State of the Christian Church" is the creation of published author Fred Bernal, a dedicated Bible teacher and Christian worker for over sixty years.
Bernal shares, "With an eternal perspective, the pages of this book express a deep desire that the members of the body of Christ be empowered to return to the simple message of the first-century church to reconcile the world to its loving Creator for their everlasting abode with him. In an effort to bring unity, these pages will focus on the essential beliefs that can unite all believers as it identifies some nonessentials that tend to divide them. As some current aspects of today's church are compared to the early church, the reader will be challenged to rethink how today's church should redirect its priorities, energy, and resources to fulfill its divine mission to bring light and hope to all the inhabitants of the world.
"It is through the eyes of our Savior's own words that this comparison can be made. It is all about him. He came to announce the kingdom, to teach the principles of that kingdom to live by, and to open the door to that kingdom by taking our sins and dying on the cross for us. He is the one who desires that all his own be one. He is the one who brought the message of life after death. He is the one that desires that his children be a sanctified people. Finally, it is not a case of 'if Jesus were here today,' but it is a reality that he will come soon to receive all who love his appearing.
"It is the aim of this book to help prepare his people to receive him as a sanctified church busy in advancing his everlasting purposes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Bernal's new book will challenge and inspire readers who have found themselves struggling with finding connection within the modern church.
Bernal offers an engaging message within the pages of this potent look at current happenings within the Christian church.
Consumers can purchase "State of the Christian Church" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "State of the Christian Church," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
