"Heaven Is Closer Than You Think: Love Letters to the World: Volume 3" from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Blom is a fascinating and motivating examination of the trials and triumphs of life through a faith-based lens.
Blom shares, "This is a testimony of real life, not games or movies. The majority of the people in the world don't believe in the one and only God. Then there are fewer who believe in Jesus Christ. Of that group, how many drift in and out of this commitment? How many worship with their lips, but not their hearts? My parents and relatives fell into the group of 'there is no God, just nature and the natural renewal of its cycle.' For me, curiosity was the thing. I had to know the beginning and end of everything step-by-step. It's the way I am built! I want every breath and every step I take to take me closer to Jesus Christ. Walk with me, and we will see how close heaven really is to us. Run away with me, and I bet we will run right into the hand of God. I have done it a couple of times! I want you to come with me! Please, it's important!
"Why write this testimony of life? Did I say, 'Please, come along with me'? Well, we all have the happy and sad, the hard and easy, and the close to God, whether we are aware of it or not, and the far from God, which we do not understand. Just a few weeks ago, I asked my Father in heaven if I should continue to write the first testimonials each month or perhaps even reveal the deep things that have helped me through life. In the process and time of seven days, I was shown how the hidden secrets of heaven work. To me, it's funny, serious, and truthful—this simple thing connecting so many things together that have occurred in my life.
"I work on my testimonial stories at night. It was the hand of God that led me to do that, no doubt, and you will learn that a little later. There are always more people to give them to than I can accomplish.
"'Maybe I should put them in a book for everyone, Father. I don't have the time or know-how…' I felt something like a tap on the back of my head when I prayed that. I slapped my hand over my mouth, trying to take it back; at the same time, I looked behind myself to see if something had fallen off the wall. I stopped praying, took a big sigh, and went to sleep. Why did I say 'too busy'? I wrestled all night with 'The secrets of heaven are my Lord Jesus Christ's, but that which he gives us are ours.'
"For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. (Luke 12:2)
"I was referred to recently as the little lion that would not roar and the lost generation. Then a voice stood up for me and said, 'No, this is the one who walks the dusty road.'
"I wanted to respond, but I fell to the ground in weakness because of the awesomeness around me. I was shown the loss of mankind and told to go forth with the testimony I was given. I cry and pray with great supplication before the heavenly throne of our savior, Jesus Christ. I don't want anyone to be lost!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Blom's new book offers readers a sense of the author's determined faith and the encouragement one can derive from a life devoted to God.
Blom continues to inspire with a message of hope and God's love within the pages of this powerful third installment.
