MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy, the Heir Rooster: an illustrated tale filled with the adventures and humor that spark around Grandpa Tuddle's farm, as excitement builds while the animals wait for the new heir rooster, Jimmy. Jimmy, the Heir Rooster is the creation of published author, Freddie Barker, a mother of four. She has been teaching elementary students for over three decades.
Barker shares, "Everyone anxiously awaits the arrival of the new heir rooster on the Tuddles' farm nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Excitement builds as one-by-one, each of the Broosters' chicks hatch.
"Where is the new heir rooster? What will he look like? Will he be just the right leader to lead all of the animals on Grandpa Tuddle's farm? Trouble brews as there is one mother who believes that her son, Louie XVI, should be the rightful heir to the throne!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freddie Barker's new book is an entertaining and delightful opus for the youth that will give them a tale to discover and values to remember.
View a synopsis of "Jimmy, the Heir Rooster" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jimmy, the Heir Rooster" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jimmy, the Heir Rooster," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
