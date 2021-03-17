MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Fresh Start: Purpose Plan and Relationship": an intriguing tale about finding courage and hope from a personal story of a woman who reclaims her dignity and happiness after the pain of abuse. "A Fresh Start: Purpose Plan and Relationship" is the creation of published author Freddie Woods Wilson, a mother of three and a faithful member of the Protestant Women of the Chapel Ministry (PWOC) and the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA). She grew up in Minden, Louisiana.
Wilson shares, "Courage during a shutdown, my shutdown ended. There is no dilemma that God has not already supplied, I knew that God was with me He said that He will never leave me nor forsake me. How do you know you have faith if you never went through a storm?
"'Redeemed from the hands of the Enemy' Psalms 107 (KJV)
'Promise of Restoration' Nevertheless, I will bring health and healing Jeremiah 33:6 (NIV)
'Led by the Spirit of God' Romans 8: 14 (ESV)
'Kept in Safety Wherever I Go' Psalms 91: 11(CEB)
'Blessed coming in and Blessed Going out' Deut, 28:6 (NASB)
"During my trails of negativity thoughts sadness the presence of God was with me I didn't realize it until later when I made up my mind to take care of my children and myself.
"The Power of God is my strength and my shield, my heart trust in Him.
"But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:19) I believe God always provides for us yes, I was afraid to be on my own didn't have any income but because of my faith in Christ I begin to believe in His provision. God provided for thousands of Israelites in a desert I believe if you ask Him, He will provide, and He did for me.
"I had a purpose, God have a purpose for my life I knew that He had something good for me, I am passionate for people, my relationship with others the purpose of making people happy through my drawing. I'm not fully walking in my purpose, but I am ready and optimistic about doing so much more. Psalm 57: 2 'I cry out to God Most High, to God who fulfills his purpose for me.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freddie Woods Wilson's new book brings out a beautiful message of illuminating Godly grace from one's personal journey. Here, readers will begin to walk towards a new beginning and into a life of hope.
