MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken, but Not Crushed": a potent example of the power of faith in the face of adversity. "Broken, but Not Crushed" is the creation of published author Freddy Gordon.
Gordon shares, "The author of this book is a Christian that describes a relationship with the Lord that is highly unusual for someone who goes from owning a building maintenance cleaning business. To jail, to becoming a Christian dealing with a crack addition, but his experiences do fall in line with the scripture in the Bible found in Romans 11:29 which says, 'Because God's gifts and His call are irrevocable.' He never withdraws them when once they are given, and He does not change His mind about those to whom He gives His grace or to whom He sends His call.
"You will find yourself enveloped in his experiences and his encounters with the Lord and their conversations. As well as the multiple things that the Lord taught him on different occasions over time, which some are baffled by. But one thing is for certain, while reading this book and afterward, you should find yourself encouraged and motivated to believe that God doesn't criticize us the way we do ourselves. And because of our own self-perception, we don't think God is willing to use us, especially when so many ignorant Christian leaders and ministers are telling us that lie as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freddy Gordon's new book shares a private look into the author's spiritual and personal growth.
Gordon's story is one of hope and perseverance shared in hopes of reaching others that may feel they are unworthy of salvation through God's word.
