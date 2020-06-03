PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), a leading publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, previously disclosed an investment fund with expected aggregate commitments of approximately $124 million established to invest from time to time in shares of the Company.
On June 1, 2020, certain directors and officers of the Company and affiliates and employees of owners of the Company's investment advisor, FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, committed approximately $18 million to such investment fund and may fund such commitments from time to time with cash from the disposition of shares of the Company or cash from other sources. The investment fund is managed by a third party and the related investors do not exercise investment or voting control over the investment fund. This is the second vehicle established to purchase shares of the Company's stock. Also as previously announced, certain affiliates of the owners of FS/KKR Advisor have also committed $100 million to a separate $350 million investment vehicle that may invest from time to time in shares of the Company and its affiliate, FS KKR Capital Corp. II.
About FS KKR Capital Corp.
FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com.
About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC
FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR are FSK and FS KKR Capital Corp. II.
FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.
KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the aforementioned investment vehicles and statements with regard to other future events or the future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "may," "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
There can be no assurance that the investment funds will purchase any Company shares.
The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.
