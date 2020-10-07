AF_Group_Logo.jpg

CHADDS FORD, Penn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter, announced today that it will expand its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into nine additional states including Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Mississippi and Delaware.

This announcement reflects the continued expansion of the Fundamental Underwriter's footprint to 27 states throughout the U.S.  Previously, the company wrote insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

"With underwriting, claims, and loss control capabilities that are unparalleled, our goal is to keep our customers at the center of everything we do," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "Today, we're excited to further strengthen our national presence by offering this same exceptional service to even more customers."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

Contact:
Bob Lapinski
(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890
bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com
