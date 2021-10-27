DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., is proud to announce that the agency's podcast, On Record PR, has won three w3 Awards. The podcast was selected for a gold award in the category of General Series - Corporate Communications Podcasts and two silver awards in the categories of General Series - Public Relations Podcasts and General Series - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Podcasts.
In its second season and with more than 85 episodes, On Record PR goes "on the record" with industry leaders such as C-suite executives, journalists, general counsel, top legal marketing professionals, lawyers, and experts to discuss best practices for public relations and marketing strategies that drive business success.
Podcast producer and director of business development, Jennifer Simpson Carr, said, "We are thrilled to be honored for our podcast. Our entire team has worked hard to identify guests who share new and thought-provoking perspectives on topics that impact our listeners professionally and personally such as internal and external public relations, crisis communications, DE&I, ESG, innovation, leadership, the business of law, and law firm marketing. With listeners currently representing 22 countries, On Record PR is a tool to educate us and our listeners around the world."
Winning entries for the 16th Annual w3 Awards were selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. The AIVA is a membership-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. According to AIVA's website, "Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding websites, marketing, video, mobile, social, and podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry."
Podcast entries are judged on the concept and writing, quality of craft, and overall experience.
About Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations: Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is an integrated and strategic marketing, public relations and crisis management agency based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel, 2153400480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Furia Rubel